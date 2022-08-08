The Scoop - Monday August 8, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

FCS: The FCS preseason Top 25 is out, and you'll never guess who's No. 1.

Oklahoma: In his second statement of the day on the matter, Brent Venables clarified multiple misconceptions about Cale Gundy's shocking resignation.

Northern Michigan (D-II): Per source, Chenzo Funari has joined the staff as running backs coach after spending two seasons at Youngstown State (FCS - OH) in a quality control role.

15 Most Important: Eric Kiesau isn't new to Auburn, but he is new to his offensive coordinator role. Initially passed over for two outside hires, what his promotion tells us about Bryan Harsin's reboot.

Advice: Vols defensive line coach Rodney Garner, who has over three decades of experience coaching in the SEC, defends his intense and aggressive coaching style by reminding players "Don't take the tone, receive the message."

Lyon (D-III - AR): Lyon College is looking to fill future games for the '23/'24 season. Particularly weeks 5-11 for both years. Prefer to play NAIA or D3 institutions. Please contact Chris Douglas at football@lyon.edu.

Maine (FCS): After four seasons at his post, athletic director Ken Ralph has been named the new AD at Southwestern (D-III - TX), effective September 15th. An interim athletic director will be named and a national search will be take place to fill the position.

Oklahoma: Longtime Sooners assistant Cale Gundy has resigned following an incident where he "uttered a single unacceptable word last week during film session," and offensive analyst L'Damian Washington will coach the receivers on an interim basis.

Bethany (NAIA - KS): Offensive line coach / run game coordinator Vincent Grisby has been named interim head coach for the season. The move comes after the resignation of head coach Tyrone Carter last week.

Kentucky State (D-II): Offensive line coach Charlie Hopkins has accepted a position on the staff at Bulloch Academy (GA).

Louisiana Tech: Louisiana Tech University is looking to hire an Assistant Video Coordinator. This position is a great opportunity to get your feet wet in division one college football. It is a paid internship. DVSport and Adobe Creative Cloud experience preferred but not required. Anyone who is interested please send resumes to jholl@latech.edu. Louisiana Tech is looking to fill this roll ASAP.

Carson-Newman (D-II - TN): Former Maryville College (D-III - TN) offensive coordinator Justin Zimmerman has joined the staff and will coach the receivers, per source.

Tyler (JC - TX): Ono Tafisi has been hired as defensive line coach, per source. Tafisi spent last season on the staff at Snow (JC - UT).

Bluffton (D-III - OH): Bluffton University is accepting applications for an Offensive Assistant. This is a 10-month appointment that will begin as soon as possible. Compensation includes housing, meals, and a stipend. Additionally, this position can include full graduate tuition. The successful candidate will report to the Head Coach, and Director of Athletics. Job Details: Academic monitoring, game planning, coaching your own position, recruitment of potential student-athletes, and other duties as assigned. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree, relevant coaching or playing experience. Applicants are encouraged to send a letter of application, resume and references to Head Coach Matt Nardo at nardom@bluffton.edu.

Ellsworth CC (JC - IA): Ellsworth Community College is looking to hire a Part time Stipend position Offensive Line Coach. It includes free housing and meals, the house is located just off campus. We are looking for a hungry coach, that is eager to learn and grow in this profession. The job entails recruiting your own In State- and Out of state areas. Running your own meetings and film room. Please Send Resumes and References to Head Coach Kory Vaught at Kory.vaught@iavalley.edu.

Hendrick Motorsports: Hendrick Motorsports, a leader in the NASCAR series, is seeking a professional and highly motivated Team Administrative Assistant. The successful candidate will provide administrative support to the vehicle production and race teams. The position requires strong communication with colleagues at all levels inside and outside the organization, the ability to work in a fast-paced and innovative environment, and the ability to multi-task. Please submit all resumes via this link. We will not accept resumes or referrals from professional recruiters for this opportunity.

Virginia-Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is currently seeking 2 Graduate Assistants coaches (1 Offense, 1 Defense). Responsibilities include certain aspects of the football program as well as duties on campus. This position includes housing, meals, and full tuition. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to Head Coach, Tim Newman, at tnewman1@vul.edu.

Mansfield (Sprint - PA): Mansfield University has an immediate need for two part-time assistant coaches. These will be positions beginning August 15 through the end of November. Luxury housing and compensation included. Resumes to jevans@mansfield.edu.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the coordinator hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to Friday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.



