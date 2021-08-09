The Scoop - Monday August 9, 2021

Tennessee: The University of Tennessee is looking to hire an On-Campus Recruiting Coordinator. This position will help with all on-campus visits both official and unofficial, help with the admissions process and initial eligibility for all incoming football prospects, and assist with day-to-day operations of the Recruiting Department. This is a full-time position with benefits and will report to the Director of Recruiting. Interested applicants should send their resume to abrumme1@utk.edu.

Georgia: With special teams coordinator Scott Cochran dealing with some health issues, Will Muschamp is stepping into an on-the-field role at UGA.

First name, or "coach": This has been an issue with Deion Sanders and Jason Garrett now, so we created a solution. The definitive list of everyone that should be calling coaches "Coach"

Lake Forest (D-III - IL): head coach Jim Catanzaro has announced the following additions to the coaching staff: former Tufts University co-defensive coordinator Randy Wright as defensive line / assistant recruiting coordinator, former Tampa Buccaneer and Chicago Bears assistant Tim Spencer as wide receivers coach / assistant special teams coordinator, former South Elgin (IL) and Niles North (IL) head coach Pat Pistorio as quarterbacks coach, former Chandler (AZ) and Alabama quality control assistant Karl Crawford as defensive ends coach, and former Ripon College (D-III - WI) player Ryan Newman as a wide receivers coach.

Bobby Bowden: The legendary Florida State head coach passed over the weekend, leaving an incredible legacy behind.

East Central (D-II - OK): Former Chicago Bears fullback JD Runnels is the new running backs coach at East Central, and Brandon Lenny has also joined the staff, per source,

Norfolk State (FCS - LA): Ryan Myers, who previously served in a quality control role for XFL Dallas, has been accepted the quarterbacks job on staff, per source. is the new RB coach at East central in Ada Oklahoma as well as Brandon Lenny.

Saban and Bowden: Nick Saban reflects on Bowden's classy phone call to him as a grieving 22-year old where one coaching icon offered another a job on his staff.

Coffeyville CC (JC - KS): Coffeyville Community College has an immediate opening for a Defensive Assistant Coach. This is an entry level position that includes housing, meals, and health insurance. Payment will be through working in the dorms. Hudl and Microsoft Excel experience Preferred. Bachelors Required. Must be able to clear a background check. Send Resumes to dobler.nick@coffeyville.edu.

Arizona Cardinals: Per source, defensive line private trainer Brandon Jordan is working with the Arizona Cardinals as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship. Brandon has trained a number of NFL players such as Von Miller, Gerald McCoy, Bud Dupree, and Cam Hayward.