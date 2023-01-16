The Scoop - Monday January 16, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Please join us in praying for the Georgia football community. On Sunday a player and a staff member lost their lives in a terrible car accident. Another player and staff member remain hospitalized. They all need our prayers right now. Thank you and may they know God is with them.

New York Jets: Ian Rapoport tweets that the Jets plan to speak with Dolphins pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for their vacant offensive coordinator job.

Idaho State (FCS): Korey Rush, a former Virginia Tech graduate assistant, has accepted the defensive line job, sources tell FootballScoop.

Carolina Panthers: Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson "has the lead" on the Panthers head coaching job, Dov Klieman of NFL Network shares.

Ed Reed: Frustrated after seeing the conditions around campus at Bethune-Cookman, Reed says he "should leave" instead of going around campus with his players picking up trash.

Houston Texans: Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is the frontrunner for the Texans head coaching job, Dov Klieman of NFL Network shares.

Wisconsin: Luke Fickell is reportedly filling one of his last spots on staff with one of the head coach of one of Division II's top programs.

John "JT" Thompson: After serving as the defensive coordinator at 6 different SEC programs, Thompson is getting an opportunity to take over a successful high school program.

Oregon: Sources confirm to FootballScoop that Dan Lanning is adding Tulane defensive coordinator Chris Hampton to his staff.

Southern Miss: Sources tell FootballScoop that Southern Miss is promoting for their defensive coordinator opening.

The Citadel (FCS): Maurice Drayton has filled out his initial staff at The Citadel.

