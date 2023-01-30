The Scoop - Monday January 30, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Delaware (FCS): Rocco DiMeco has joined the staff as linebackers coach and will also assist with the team's special teams. DiMeco comes to UD after spending the 2022 season as the special teams coordinator and linebackers coach at Long Island University (FCS - NY).

Juniata (D-III - PA): Juniata College is seeking candidates for a full-time Assistant Football Coach/Defensive Coordinator. This position will assist the Head Football Coach with all facets of the program including, but not limited to: Coaching all aspects of the defense; Coaching a position group; Game and practice preparation and planning; Scouting and video breakdown; Recruitment of qualified student-athletes; and Academic monitoring of student-athletes. Interested candidates should apply on the Juniata College Job Portal page by using this link.

Southeastern Oklahoma State (D-II): Karson Green has accepted the offensive coordinator / recruiting coordinator role, per source. Green has had previous stops at Central Oklahoma, UMASS and SWOSU.

Lycoming (D-III - PA): Lycoming College is seeking candidates for an offensive coordinator. This position is part of the full-time Assistant Football Coaching staff that specializes specifically as an Offensive Coordinator. Ideally, this person will coach either the Quarterbacks or the Offensive Line. Interested candidates should apply on the Lycoming College Employment Opportunities page by using this link. No phone calls please.

Gardner-Webb (FCS - NC): Gardner-Webb University has two Graduate Assistant positions open. One for offense and one for defense. This position will pay for your graduate school. Interested applicants can email DFO Madison Hunsaker at mhunsaker@gardner-webb.edu.

Eastern Illinois (FCS): Eastern Illinois has multiple Operations/Recruiting Quality Control openings. These are VOLUNTEER positions. Responsibilities may include but are not limited to: database management, recruiting strategy, creative media, on-campus recruiting, football logistics and other duties assigned by the Head Coach/Director of Football Operations. If interested, please send resume, references and any work samples to Director of Football Operations Caleb Selk at eiu.dfo@gmail.com with "Operations/Recruiting Quality Control” in the subject line. No phone calls, please.

North Greenville (D-II - SC): North Greenville University is currently seeking to hire a Graduate Assistant Running Backs coach. Responsibilities include certain aspects of the football program, such recruiting your own area, film breakdown, etc. Partial meals and an opportunity for housing are included. All interested candidates, please send a resume at least three recommendations to Director of Football Operations Thomas Liebenow at liebenow0162@ngu.edu.

Norfolk State (FCS - VA): Lamont Butler has accepted the defensive line coaching position at Norfolk State, per sources. Butler previously served as the defensive coordinator at Concordia-Chicago (D-III - IL).

Campbellsville (NAIA - KY): Campbellsville University has an immediate opening for a wide receiver coach. This is a full-time position. Must demonstrate successful coaching and college recruiting experience. Must have a college degree and character in line with working at a Christian university. No phone calls will be accepted. Resumes will be accepted until 2/2/23. Send resume to Head Coach Perry Thomas at plthomas@campbellsville.edu.

Virginia-Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is currently seeking an assistant coach working with the cornerbacks. This position includes a stipend and housing is provided. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including practice organization, academic support and recruiting. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to head coach Tim Newman at tnewman1@vul.edu.

Detroit Lions: Dan Graziano of ESPN reports that Cardinals tight ends coach Steve Heiden is joining Detroit in the same role. Heiden had been with the Cardinals dating back to 2013 in a variety of roles.

Bethany (NAIA - KS): Chance Clatterbuck has accepted the job of assistant offensive line coach with the Swedes after spending the past two years at Salina South HS (KS). Prior to that, he was the line coach at Perry HS in Gilbert, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals: The team has requested an interview with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for their head coaching job, Tom Pelissero tweets.

LaGrange (D-III - GA): A longtime Division III coordinator is the new head coach at LaGrange.

Kansas: Quentin Carter, who served as a graduate assistant on the staff at Nebraska last season, has accepted the same role with the Jayhawks.

Yuba (JC - CA): Mike Pomfret has accepted the head coaching job at Yuba College. Pomfret previously served as linebackers / run game coordinator at Allan Hancock College (Santa Maria, CA).

Arizona Cardinals: The organization has requested to interview Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo for the head coaching job.

Kansas: Zac Barton, who spent the past five seasons at Kent State as special teams coordinator / tight ends coach, is joining the staff as a special teams analyst, Adam Rittenberg tweets.

Virginia: Sources confirm to FootballScoop that senior analyst Adam Mims is expected to get promoted to the open receivers spot on staff. Matt Zenitz has tweeted the same.

Temple: Temple has an immediate opening for a defensive line graduate assistant. Please forward all resumes to Antoine Smith at ant9556@temple.edu.

South Alabama: Former Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson is reportedly joining the staff as corners coach.

LA Chargers: Former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is expected to speak with the Chargers for their offensive coordinator opening, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Dallas Cowboys: Kellen Moore will not return as offensive coordinator. His replacement is already in the building.

UTEP: Sources tell FootballScoop that a change at offensive coordinator is coming at UTEP.

Colorado: Deion Sanders confirmed over the weekend that both former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and former FAU head coach Willie Taggart will both be joining him in Colorado. Zimmer spent last season on staff at Jackson State in an analyst role, and both have been previously reported.

Georgia Southern: Georgia Southern is looking to add an offensive graduate assistant to work with the offensive line. Looking to fill the position immediately. Interested candidates can send their materials to gsfootball@georgiasouthern.edu.

Jim Harbaugh: The Harbaugh-NFL drama may not be over after all.

Florida: Former Auburn offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau is reportedly joining Billy Napier and the Gators.

