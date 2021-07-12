The Scoop - Monday July 12, 2021

FIU: Florida International University is seeking applicants for an offensive graduate assistant working with the wide receivers / running backs. A minimum GPA of 3.0 and a bachelor's degree are required. The position provides free tuition and a $4,500 per semester stipend. Housing and food are not included. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Please send resume and cover letter to jkeime@fiu.edu.

Kansas State: Per source, Griffin McCarley has acceptecd a defensive graduate assistant position working with the safeties. He previously served as a defensive analyst at Troy.

Michigan: Over the weekend, Jim Harbaugh added the head coach of a national powerhouse to his Wolverines staff.

Morehead State (FCS): Morehead State University is accepting resumes for three unpaid volunteer intern positions. We are looking for the best fit on offense, defense and special teams. Responsibilities include film breakdown, data entry, assisting with scout teams and game preparation. Knowledge of DVSport, ARMS, and experience with Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint are preferred. Ideal candidates have college coaching or playing experience. These are strictly volunteer positions. There is no salary, housing, or meals. Please send a cover letter, resume, and references to v.kattoula@moreheadstate.edu

San Joaquin (JC - CA): San Joaquin Delta College, a junior college program in Stockton, California is seeking applicants for defensive / special team assistant coach. We are looking for the best available candidate with defensive coaching/playing experience. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group, coaching special teams, a recruiting area, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), and all other duties assigned by the head football coach. A bachelor's degree is preferred. This is a stipend only position with no housing or benefits included. Adjunct classes are possible for candidates holding a master's degree. Candidates currently living in or around Stockton, or with the ability to relocate to Stockton are more likely to make this position work effectively. Review of candidates will begin immediately. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and references to Head Coach Gary Barlow at gary.barlow@deltacollege.edu. No phone calls please.

Hocking College (JC - OH): Michael Styles Jr., who joined the staff back in february as defensive backs coach has been promoted to defensive coordinator.

Webber International (NAIA - FL): Webber International in Babson Park, FL is hiring a full-time offensive skill position Coach. Preference will be given to candidates with special teams experience and/or Florida recruiting experience. This is an entry level salaried position with no housing and no meals. The Coach will be responsible for his own position group, recruiting area, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Interested candidates can email their resume to croleydj@webber.edu No phone calls please.



Rochester Community and Technical College (JC - MN): Rochester Community and Technical College, is looking for a wide receivers and linebackers coach immediately. This is an entry-level stipend position, perfect for one looking to get college coaching experience, or someone interested in coaching college athletes. Housing assistance is available. Pay is determined by education and experience. Send resume, cover letter, and references to derrick.hintz@rctc.edu.

Highland CC (JC - KS): Highland Community College is accepting applications for part-time restricted earnings running backs coach / equipment coordinator. Apartment housing available on campus at no cost. Bachelor’s degree required. Must have valid driver’s license with no major infractions in the past five years. Must be able to pass a background check. To apply, complete the application process via this link. No phone calls please. HCC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.