The Scoop - Monday July 19, 2021

Kalamazoo (D-III - MI): Kalamazoo College is seeking candidates for a part-time defensive assistant coach (August-November). This position is ideal for candidates living in the Kalamazoo area. Preferred candidates will have prior defensive playing or coaching experience (all defensive positions will be considered). Candidates will be responsible for assisting with a position; film editing/breakdown (HUDL), attending all practices and games; and all other duties assigned by the head coach and defensive coordinator. This position has a small stipend but no housing or benefits are available. Please send resume and references to jzorbo@kzoo.edu.

Crown (D-III - MN): Crown College has an immediate opening for 2 Graduate Assistants. Full tuition waiver, $5,000 stipend, and some meals provided with this position. You must be accepted into graduate school. Applicants must have a strong Christian faith and work within Crown College's Christian mission.The position will have their own recruiting area and will be responsible for coaching and managing their own position, including position meetings. Job responsibilities include but are not limited to film breakdown and data entry, assisting with special teams, recruiting, running positional meetings, assisting with game preparation, and other duties assigned by the head coach. Send a cover letter, resume, your faith journey, and references to Head Coach Anthony Franz at FranzA@Crown.edu with subject line Crown Graduate Assistant. Review of applicants will begin immediately. Looking for someone to start immediately.

Peru State (NAIA - NE): Peru State College Football is seeking a graduate assistant football coach. All positions will be considered. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in strength and conditioning. Position includes tuition and an $8,500 stipend. Must be admitted to Peru State Graduate School. Please email resume and references to Casey Creehan at perustatecollegefootball@gmail.com. No phone calls please.

Richmond (FCS - VA): The University of Richmond is currently accepting applications for one unpaid Offensive volunteer coach to begin ASAP. Responsibilities will include assisting with the on field coaching of a position group, film break down, self-scout, opponent scout, assisting in game planning, and day-to-day responsibilities as assigned by the Offensive Coordinator. Previous football experience preferred as well as knowledge of PowerPoint, DVSport, Excel, and Visio. Candidates must have completed a Bachelor’s degree program. Experience competing in intercollegiate or experience working in a collegiate football program is a plus. This position does not provide any stipend, benefits, or housing. However, you will receive experience working in a Division I program, have the potential to earn a paid position, and earn recommendations for future career opportunities. Please send ONE (1) attachment containing your cover letter, resume and three professional references to John Srofe at jsrofe@richmond.edu. Phone calls will not be accepted.

Arizona: Teddy Bolin, who served in a defensive intern role at Michigan for the 2020 season, has joined the staff in a graduate assistant role, per source.

Atlantis (NAIA - Miami, FL): Atlantis University is looking for OL, DL, LBs, DBs coaches for 2021 season, camp starting Tuesday August 3rd MUST BE AVAILABLE FOR 7-9 am practices Position includes stipend, but no housing or meals If interested and can be available for morning practice and in Miami by August 3rd email your resume and references to Coach McCuin at ronnie_mccuin2006@yahoo.com.

Crown (D-III - MN): Crown College has an immediate opening for Defensive Restricted Earnings position. Applicants must have a strong Christian faith and work within Crown College's Christian mission. The position will have their own recruiting area and will be responsible for coaching and managing their own position, including position meetings. Job responsibilities include but are not limited to film breakdown and data entry, assisting with special teams, recruiting, running positional meetings, assisting with game preparation, and other duties assigned by the head coach. Send a cover letter, resume, your faith journey, and references to Head Coach Anthony Franz at FranzA@Crown.edu with subject line Crown Restricted Earnings. Review of applicants will begin immediately. Looking for someone to start immediately.

Concord (D-II - WV): Concord University is looking for a defensive graduate assistant. Send resume to coachwalker@concord.edu.

Carleton (D-III - MN): Carleton College has two part time openings. The jobs pay 5k over four months & are best suited for local candidates (southern Minnesota / Twin Cities area). Duties will begin as soon as possible and run through the end of the season. Please email your resume with the subject line to bdavies@carleton.edu.

Fort Hays State (D-II - KS): Fort Hays State University is currently seeking a Graduate Assistant football coach. The position includes a $1,000 per month stipend, and 18 credit tuition wavier. Responsibilities will include (but not be limited to) having your own recruiting area, assisting with a position group, student athlete development, social media, and other duties as assigned by the Head Football Coach. Bachelor's degree required. Interested applicants should send a cover letter and resume to mrhepp@fhsu.edu.

Oregon: Mario Cristobal has added a former SEC defensive line coach to the staff.

Long Island (FCS): Long Island University is looking to fill volunteer assistant positions. The position will be volunteer only, and all candidates must be local, as housing will not be provided. Managers will gain valuable experience with a Division 1 Football Program. Candidates will be asked to help with practice set up and break down, video, data input, and anything else that the coaching staff may need. All interested candidates should email Jason.Calman@LIU.edu.

Las Vegas Raiders: Kirby Wilson is retiring.