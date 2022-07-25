The Scoop - Monday July 25, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Incarnate Word (FCS - TX): The University of the Incarnate Word has an opening for a Defensive Graduate Assistant. Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree and be able to gain acceptance into graduate school. Job duties include assisting with coaching, film breakdown, and recruiting duties as assigned by the head coach. The position comes with a stipend. Resumes should be emailed to Director of Football Operations Zack Lucas at zlucas@uiwtx.edu.



Tennessee: Inside Tennessee's NCAA investigation and how the Vols could set a revolutionary new example.

Fordham (FCS - NY): Fordham University has an immediate opening for an offensive quality control coach. This is a volunteer (unpaid) position, but housing will be provided. Responsibilities include: film breakdown/scouting reports, defensive scout team organization, assisting in various recruiting efforts, in addition to other responsibilities designated by the coaching staff. Experience with XOS and Visio is preferred. Interested applicants should submit a resume and references to Kevin Decker at kdecker6@fordham.edu

Catawba (D-II - NC): Josh Linam, a former AFCA 35 Under 35 selection who previously served in a defensive quality control role at Georgia Tech, has accepted the defensive coordinator / safeties job at Catawba College, per source.

Henderson State (D-II - AR): Henderson State University has an opening for an Offensive Graduate assistant working with the Tight Ends. Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree and be able to gain acceptance into graduate school. Job duties include assisting with coaching the tight ends, film breakdown, and recruiting duties as assigned by the head coach. The position comes with a stipend, meals, and an on-campus apartment. Resumes should be emailed to offensive coordinator Hayden Hawk at hawkh@hsu.edu.



Ohio: Former Ohio offensive line graduate assistant Loren Ednsley, who had been named the offensive line coach at Minnesota Duluth (D-II) back in June, has been announced as the Bobcats new offensive graduate assistant where he will work with the receivers.

Tennessee: The NCAA's notice of allegations for the Vols under Jeremy Pruitt has finally been released.

Northwestern State (FCS - LA): Christian Williams, who spent the last year at Lincoln University (D-II - CA) as recruiting coordinator / running backs coach, has accepted the running backs job at Northwestern State, per source.

Football Players Unionizing: It's happening. College football players are unionizing and the first chapter is set to come from the Big Ten's footprint.

William Jewell (D-II - MO): William Jewell College is inviting applicants applicants for an entry level, non-benefited Assistant linebackers coaching position. Salary; $12,000. Duties will include running own position group, off campus recruiting, game day event staff responsibilities, as well as any additional duties assigned by the head coach or defensive coordinator. The ideal candidate will have pervious playing or coaching experience at the linebacker position, be detailed oriented and have a passion to make college football coaching a career. The last two coaches to hold this position have been promoted to full time. Please apply with a cover letter, resume and three professional references via this link. Resumes will be reviewed immediately.

Georgia: Kirby Smart is adding a high school assistant coach to his staff in a newly created role.

TCU: Michaela Schumaker, a creative media intern at Texas Tech, has accepted a role as the director of creative media at TCU.

NC State: The ACC Network will be doing an All Access series on Dave Doeren's program, coming in mid-August.

