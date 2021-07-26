The Scoop - Monday July 26, 2021

Lake Erie (D-II - OH): Lake Erie College has an immediate opening for a defensive line coach. This is a full-time position with a generous benefits package. Possible defensive coordinator duties could be assigned for the right candidate. Please send hiring materials to football@lec.edu.

Arizona State: As the NCAA investigation into recruiting violations expands, one assistant has been put on leave.

Franklin & Marshall (D-III - PA): Franklin & Marshall College is seeking a defensive line coach. This is a 10 month position 20K with no benefits. Job responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, managing the defensive line and their own recruiting area, film breakdown, creation of defensive film cut ups, data entry, assisting with game preparation and any other duties assigned by the Defensive Coordinator and/or Head Coach. The Preferred candidate will be proficient in Hudl, Google drive, Front Rush and various Social Media platforms. Interested candidates please send resume to mclendan@fandm.edu.

Missouri Valley (NAIA): Missouri Valley College, located in Marshall, MO is seeking applicants for a graduate assistant working with the offensive side of the football. Compensation includes room, board, and tuition (no stipend). Position includes but is not limited to: working with an offensive position group (will determine based off of applicants experience), assist with aspects of special teams, video editing (HUDL), managing a recruiting area, computer skills, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. All interested and qualified applicants should email resume and references to Offensive Coordinator Shawn Daniel at daniels@moval.edu. No phone calls please.

Realignment: We all knew it was coming, and now we've got it: Texas lawmakers have drafted legislation aiming to gum up UT's departure to the SEC.

Mercer (FCS - GA): Mercer has an immediate opening for a Defensive Quality Control position. This is strictly a VOLUNTEER position; there is NO compensation, housing OR benefits. Position includes, but is not limited to: assisting with a position on the field and in the meeting room, video editing/coordinating, film sharing, weekly data input, weekly analytics, on-campus recruiting assistance and other duties assigned by the head coach. Ideal candidates must have high energy, be self-motivated, be highly-organized. MUST be proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint and other computer skills. All interested and qualified applicants should email taylor_jc@mercer.edu. No phone calls please.

Alderson Broaddus (D-II - WV): AB is looking for a Defensive Backs coaching position to work with the Corners. This is a 10-month position that pays $16,000, and meals; there is NO, housing but you will have the option to purchase benefits. Position includes, but is not limited to: assisting with offense / special teams, strength and conditioning, social media coordinator, football operations, video breakdown, weekly data input, weekly analytics, on and off-campus recruiting and other duties assigned by the head coach. Ideal candidates must have high energy, be self-motivated, be highly organized, a proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word, Power Point, Visio and other computer skills. All interested and qualified applicants should email football@ab.edu. No phone calls please.



NFL: The Steelers will make unvaccinated players wear special bracelets.

University of Fort Lauderdale (NCCAA): UFTL is looking to hire an offensive line coach. Contract runs from August 1st - December 1st and is a stipend position. The University of Fort Lauderdale is a start up Football Program that play in the NCCAA D1. Our schedule includes D1, D2 and NAIA teams. This is a great opportunity to be apart of something special. We are a small school with a big name and vision.

Ottawa (NAIA - AZ): Ottawa University Arizona has an immediate opening for a restricted earnings defensive backs coach. College coaching and recruiting experience is preferred. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, equipment organization, practice planning, coaching a position group, leading meetings, film break down, player evaluation and recruiting, promotion and marketing of the program, and assisting in general day to day football operations. To apply for this position, send resume and references to Director of Football Operations Jesse Cartnal at jesse.cartnal@ottawa.edu.







