The Scoop - Monday July 5, 2021

Please join us in praying for the repose of the soul of Terry Donahue. Coach died last night at the age of 77 following a two year struggle with cancer. Please join us in offering prayers of consolation to his lovely wife Andrea and their family.

The Apprentice School (VA): Head coach John Davis has stepped down source tells FootballScoop. More to come on this....

Dodge City Community College (KS): Dodge City is looking to fill an offensive assistant / dorm supervisor position. The pay will be stipend plus room and meals. Looking to hire immediately. Send resumes to Head Football Coach, Ricky Coon, rcoon@dc3.edu

Heisman: Reggie Bush wants his trophy back. The Heisman Trust said no problem, just get the NCAA to reinstate your records.

Southwest Minnesota State University (D-II): SMSU Football is seeking a dynamic WR graduate assistant football coach. Compensation package includes an $8,000 stipend ($4000 per semester) and full tuition waiver. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Please email resume and references tocory.sauter@smsu.edu No phone calls please.

Wittenberg University (D-III – Springfield, Ohio): Wittenberg University seeks applicants for a full-time Assistant Football Coach – Defensive Backs. Full position details and application information can be found on the university’s posting.

Bethel University (NAIA-TN): Bethel has an immediate opening for an offensive intern. The position is unpaid. Responsibilities include developing scouting reports, film breakdown, weekly practice preparation, and any assignments delegated by the Offensive coordinator and Head Coach. Interested applicants can email Keith Williams at williamske@bethelu.edu. No phone calls please.

Bethel University (NAIA-TN): Bethel is seeking undergraduate student assistant coaches. These are undergraduate scholarship positions. Responsibilities include developing scouting reports, film breakdown, weekly practice preparation, and any assignments delegated by the Offensive coordinator and Head Coach. Interested applicants can email Keith Williams at williamske@bethelu.edu. No phone calls please.

Juniata College (D-III - PA): Juniata, an NCAA Division III Institution, invites applications for a 10 month, intern level, Football Coach. Juniata is a co-educational, liberal arts college and highly regarded for its academic excellence. Responsibilities include but are not limited to; assisting the Head Coach with all facets of the program, on field coaching and instruction, strong communications skills (email, phone, text), strong organizational skills, practice planning, film and scouting reports, the recruitment of qualified student-athletes, ability to travel for recruiting, academic monitoring, and the organization of prospect days. Collateral responsibilities in support of the Athletic Department will also be included. Best fit on either side of the ball will be hired.

Feather River (CC - CA): Source tells FootballScoop Armando Varela III has been hired to coach receivers at Feather River. Varela was serving as a defensive intern at the University of San Diego.

Nebraska: Outgoing AD Bill Moos will need a brinks truck to help him move out of his office.