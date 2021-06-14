The Scoop - Monday June 14, 2021

Texas Southern (FCS): Former NFL player Manuel Ramirez has been hired as the new offensive line coach at Texas Southern, and former Illinois State (FCS) assistant Khenon Hall has been hired as running backs coach.

Black Hills State (D-II - SD): Black Hills State University is seeking an applicant for a DB graduate assistant position. A minimum GPA of 2.5 and a bachelors degree is required. The position provides two-thirds paid tuition and an $8,000 annual stipend. Housing and food is not included. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Please send resume and cover letter to Jb.Brown@bhsu.edu.

Taylor (NAIA - IN): Taylor University has an opening for an assistant coach. This is a restricted earnings position paying $1500/month with NO benefits. Duties include coaching either the LBs or DBs, managing your own recruiting area, and other duties as assigned. If interested, please email the following: (1) Statement of Faith, (2) Resume, and (3) Cover Letter to head coach Aaron Mingo at aaron_mingo@taylor.edu.

San Jose State: Jeff Konya, who has twice been named NACDA's athletic director of the year, has been named the school's new athletic director. Konya previously served as the athletic director at Northeastern University and Oakland University.

College Football Playoff: Just how many more millions is the new College Football Playoff TV contract going to be worth? Uh, try billions.

Ave Maria (NAIA - FL): Ave Maria University, a Catholic university located near Naples, FL, has an open position for a defensive position coach. The position comes with a stipend and the potential for housing and meals. Interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to amufootballcandidate@gmail.com.

Western Michigan: We previously shared last week that sources told FootballScoop head coach Tim Lester has appointed co-offensive coordinators to fill in for Jake Moreland, who left earlier this off season for a position in the NFL.

Mercer (FCS - GA): Mercer is seeking an offensive volunteer coach. This is an unpaid position with no housing or meal plan provided. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, operational tasks assigned by the coaching staff, opponent film breakdown/reports, and operating the scout team. Experience playing and coaching quarterbacks or offensive line is preferred. Candidates need to be familiar with Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, Word, Visio, and XOS. Background check required. If interested, please email a resume and references to head coach Drew Cronic at cronic_ad@mercer.edu.

Florida: It has been football, not his original plan with the FBI, that has shaped Corey Bell.

Oklahoma Panhandle State (NAIA): Oklahoma Panhandle State University has 2 entry level job openings. Safties and defensive line. Both pay $11,000 and possible housing. Looking for hard working people wanting to break into the profession. Will coach your own position, have your own recruiting territory. We will be moving quickly on these 2 jobs. To apply follow this link.