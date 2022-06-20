The Scoop - Monday June 20, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Clayton Matthews, the son of longtime college assistant and former James Madison head coach Mickey Matthews, died of a stroke on Saturday. He was 42. The younger Matthews played wide receiver for JMU, coached wide receivers and kickers for the Dukes, and was a popular figure at any of his father's stops. Please keep the Matthews family in your prayers.

Tulsa: Luke Wells, who previously coached the tight ends and inside receivers at Texas Tech and Utah State, has been announced as the program's new tight ends coach.

Warren Sapp: The Hall of Famer lays out the three worst words in football.

XFL: Former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck has reached a settlement on his wrongful termination lawsuit with the former XFL owner Vince McMahon, per Sports Business Journal. Luck sought $24 million; terms were not disclosed.

Tusculum (D-II - TN): Tusculum University Football is seeking a restricted earnings running backs coach. Qualified candidates will be responsible for Leading the RB room with a set recruiting area and other off the field duties assigned by the head coach. Salary is 17000, benefits , and some meals. Interested candidates email Résumé, cover letter, references, and any other information to Jodom@tusculum.edu

Kirk Herbstreit: The voice of ABC Saturday Night Football, ESPN's College GameDay and Amazon's Thursday night NFL package explains how he'll juggle all three jobs.

Minot State (D-II – ND): Minot State University, an NCAA Division II school and member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, is seeking two graduate assistants to work with RB’s and LB’s. Compensation package includes a $5,000 stipend, camp bonus and tuition waiver.Review of candidates will begin immediately. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Please email a letter of interest, resume, and references to football@minotstateu.edu. No phone calls please.

Johns Hopkins (D-III - MD): Johns Hopkins University seeks Offensive assistant football coaches. Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing or coaching OL or RB. These positions will include assisting with position meetings, running drills during practice, working with Special Teams, film breakdown in HUDL, assisting in recruiting and other duties assigned by Head Coach. A Bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license is required. Salary will be $4000-$5000 depending on experience and includes some meals. No housing/other benefits. This is a seasonal position (August 1 – End of Season). Interested candidates should e-mail resume and references to greg.chimera@jhu.edu.



Concordia (D-III - IL): Concordia University Chicago has two G.A. positions open immediately. The specific positions are flexible. Graduate coaches will be responsible for coaching a position, running meetings, support for game planning, film analysis and breakdown (HUDL), recruiting; and other duties assigned by the Head Coach and or Coordinator. The graduate positions pay full tuition and a monthly stipend. If interested, please send a cover letter, resume and references to lamont.butler@cuchicago.edu.

Prairie View (FCS - TX): Prairie View University has an immediate opening for a defensive graduate assistant (DL). Position responsibilities include but are not limited to: Video breakdowns, working with the defensive line on the field and in the meeting room, recruiting, and any other duties assigned by the defensive coordinator. A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university and acceptance into a Master’s Program at Prairie View University are required, with a minimum GPA of 3.0. Compensation includes tuition, and a monthly stipend. In the subject line include your experience working with the defensive line. All interested applicants should email a cover letter, resume and references to wtmiddleton@pvamu.edu.

North Park University (D-III - IL): North Park University, located in Chicago, Illinois, is accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant Football Coach. The opportunity includes coaching your own position group, recruiting your own area, and other duties as assigned by the Head Coach. Position is likely on offense but looking for best overall fit. Graphic, video, and digital media experience is preferred. Compensation includes $6,000, a master's degree, housing, and a partial meal plan. Qualified candidates must have a bachelor’s degree, gain acceptance into one of North Park's graduate programs, and have a personal commitment to North Park’s mission of Christian higher education. Strong interpersonal skills, a tireless work ethic, and a desire to learn are essential to the position. If interested, please email a letter of interest, resume, and references to Head Coach Kyle Rooker at kprooker@northpark.edu.

Tabor (NAIA - KS): Tabor College is looking for applicants for a Graduate Assistant Position. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution and meet the requirements for admission to Tabor’s Graduate School. Tabor College is a Christian organization and requires all potential employees to communicate a clear commitment to being a follower of Jesus. You will be responsible for working with the head coach in all aspects of developing a competitive NAIA program with some assignments for athletic administration. Benefits include $3,500 stipend, tuition, books and fee waiver, one meal per day Monday through Friday. Living expenses are the responsibility of the successful candidate. Please send Cover Letter, Resume, and References to michaelg@tabor.edu.

Heidelberg (D-III - OH): Heidelberg University is looking for a Graduate Assistant. Must be accepted into Heidelberg's MBA program (admissions requires a 3.0 undergrad GPA). Compensation is full tuition, free housing and meals and a 5,000 stipend. Please send resumes to sdonalds@heidelberg.edu.

Wisconsin Lutheran (D-III): Wisconsin Lutheran College has an immediate opening for an offensive GA. (Perimeter experience preferred). Candidates will be responsible for coaching a position group, recruiting a geographical area, film breakdown/editing on HUDL, assisting with social media and other duties assigned by the Head Coach and Coordinator. Candidate must have a commitment to upholding the faith based academic and athletic mission of the college (http://wlc.edu/about/index.aspx?id=1154) Programs available are Masters of Arts (36 credits) in: High Performance Instruction, Leadership & Innovation, Instructional Technology, Special Education Leadership or Transition to a New Career in Teaching. The compensation package includes a $17,500 stipend, and daily meals. Bachelor’s degree required. All candidates must have strong interpersonal skills, self motivated and the ability to work independently. Admission into Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Master of Arts in Education graduate program is required and selected candidate must successfully pass a background check. Please submit letter of application and resume by email to: Eric Treske - Head Football Coach, Wisconsin Lutheran College eric.treske@wlc.edu. Review of applications will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled.

Johns Hopkins (D-III - MD): Johns Hopkins University seeks Defensive assistant football coaches. Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing or coaching DL or DB. These positions will include assisting with position meetings, running drills during practice, working with Special Teams, film breakdown in HUDL, assisting in recruiting and other duties assigned by Head Coach. A Bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license is required. Salary will be $4000-$5000 depending on experience and includes some meals. No housing/other benefits. This is a seasonal position (August 1 – End of Season). Interested candidates should e-mail resume and references to greg.chimera@jhu.edu.

Western New England (DIII - MA): WNE is looking for an Offensive Coordinator. The position is a full-time appointment. If you are interested please apply at employment.wne.edu. Applicants will be reviewed immediately.

Tulane: Jamar Mitchell leaving Mississippi State to join Willie Fritz's Tulane staff in personnel role

Chadron State (D-II - NE): Chadron State College has an immediate opening for a Coaching Assistant position (GA or Restricted Earnings). We have a position open on the defensive side of the ball. This position will be responsible for coaching a position; running meetings; assist in game planning, film analysis and breakdown (HUDL), recruiting; and other duties assigned by the Head Coach or Coordinator. The position pay is approximately $15,000 to $20,000 over 10 months. You must pass a background check. If interested, please send a cover letter, resume and references to Defensive Coordinator Clint Sasse at csasse@csc.edu.



East Stroudsburg (D-II - PA): Defensive backs coach / pass game coordinator James Daniels has accepted a Bill Walsh Fellowship position with the Steelers, per source.

Monroe College (JC - NY): Monroe College Football program is looking to fill (2) graduate assistant openings on their staff. The openings are on each side of the ball, and will be selected by best candidate regardless of position. Duties will include position coaching for both our varsity and JV rosters, game preparation, as well as additional assignments by the head coach. Applicant must be able to gain acceptance into our graduate program. College coaching experience is a plus but not required, and minority candidates are encouraged. Monroe College is a member of the NJCAA and is in New Rochelle, NY. Potential candidates should provide a resume with references and cover letter addressed to Head Coach Kevin Pulley via email at: kpulley@monroecollege.edu. Please have Graduate Assistant in the title of your email. No phone calls please.



Mount Marty (NAIA - SD): Mount Marty University located in Yankton, SD is looking to fill a graduate assistant positions either offense or defense. Candidates must be accepted into graduate school and will be responsible for film editing/breakdown using HUDL, recruiting your own area, coaching your own position group, and any other duties assigned by the head coach and coordinators. Positions include a tuition waiver, a stipend, and a partial meal plan. The position start date will be mid-July. All interested candidates send resume, cover letter, and references to john.michaletti@mountmarty.edu for the Graduate Assistant jobs.

Southwestern University (D-III - TX): Southwestern University (TX) has immediate openings for a Safeties coach and a Kicker/Punter coach. These are hourly paid part-time positions. No benefits, housing or meals included. Must have a four-year degree and valid drivers license. Send resume and references to jaustin@southwestern.edu. No phone calls.

Iowa Wesleyan (NAIA): Iowa Wesleyan University (NAIA): Iowa Wesleyan University is seeking applicants for an Offensive Coordinator. This is a full-time position with benefits. If interested, please send a cover letter, resume, and at least 3 references to Head Coach MD Daniels at marvellander.daniels@iw.edu. Review of candidates will begin immediately.

Presentation (NAIA - SD): Presentation College is reopening the search for a full-time/benefit-eligible Offensive Assistant Coach working with the Offensive Line & Tight Ends. Job responsibilities include but are not limited to; practice and game preparation, coaching your own position group, your own recruiting area, and film breakdown (HUDL). Interested candidates can send their resume, cover letter, and references to Head Coach Steve Heimann at steve.heimann@presentation.edu.

Grossmont (JC - San Diego, CA): Grossmont College is hiring an Offensive Line Coach for the upcoming 2022 season. Start Date: asap. Position comes with a modest stipend for 8 months a year and the fame and prestige of the JuCo coaching experience. Please contact me @ michael.jordan@gcccd.edu.

Allan Hancock (JC - Santa Maria, CA): Allan Hancock College is a community college in Santa Maria, CA that plays in the CCCAA. We are hiring a position that will work with positions on either OL or DL. Attached to the position is discounted housing with other coaches, with the right degree(s), the candidate could teach classes for extra income, and a stipend commensurate with level of experience. Interested applicants should email ahcfootball@gmail.com

