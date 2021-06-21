The Scoop - Monday June 21, 2021

Temple: Temple Football is looking for a Graphic Design / Content Creation Graduate Assistant. Qualified applicants will need to be proficient in the use of Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and After Effects). Candidate must be accepted into a full-time Temple University graduate program. Interested candidates must email a resume, cover letter, and portfolio of your work to Kiera Miller at kieramiller@temple.edu by Friday, June 25.

Union (D-III - NY): Union College is accepting applications for two (2) part time Assistant Football Coaching positions. Responsibilities include assisting the head coach in all aspects of a highly competitive Division III football program, including but not limited to: coaching your own position, recruitment of qualified and competitive student-athletes in your assigned area, student-athlete development, ensuring academic success of student-athletes, practice and game film breakdown (HUDL). In addition the individual will serve as an assistant within Fraternity and Sorority Life. Qualifications: A Bachelor’s degree is required. Previous coaching and/or playing experience at the college level preferred. Candidates must have an understanding of NCAA rules and regulations, along with a philosophy compatible with a multi-classified liberal arts college with highly selective academic standards. Candidate must be able to work with a diverse group of individuals. The College is committed to excellence in academics and athletics, diversity and a well-balanced, broad based intercollegiate athletics program dedicated to the concept of the student-athlete. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until position is filled. First consideration will be given to those applications received by June 25, 2021. Only online applications will be accepted. Please find the ad for this position at http://jobs.union.edu, and follow the submission instructions.

Roosevelt (NAIA - Chicago, IL): Avery Rush Elias, who just wrapped up his playing career at Earlham College (D-III - IL), has joined the staff as a defensive graduate assistant.

