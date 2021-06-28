The Scoop - Monday June 28, 2021

Charleston Southern (FCS - SC): Charleston Southern is seeking a graduate assistant who will serve as video coordinator and operations assistant. Must be knowledgeable in using XOS and must have some experience in filming organized team practices. Must also be an effective communicator And be able to supervise student managers who will be assisting with filming. The position will also require assisting the director of football operations with the daily routines of managing the football program. There is no stipend for this position. As a graduate student your tuition, fees, books, room and board, will be covered for your intended Master’s degree. All interested candidates should email resume to Coach David Padilla, director of football operations at dpadilla@csuniv.edu.

LIU Post (D-II - NY): Head coach Bryan Collins has announced he has stepped down after over two decades leading the program.

Covid: After seeing what Covid did to the College World Series last night, Greg Sankey says the SEC needs to show this tape to every SEC team so they understand how important remaining Covid free is.

FIU: Sources tell FootballScoop FIU is down an assistant, and is looking to fill the role in the next two weeks. More on the situation here.

Robert Morris (FCS - PA): Robert Morris University Football is looking to fill one positions on the defensive side of the ball (Assistant Defensive Line Coach OR Assistant Linebackers Coach). Both of these positions will be VOLUNTEER positions on the Robert Morris Football Staff. These positions will work directly with the defensive staff and head coach. Coaches will be responsible for assisting each position group, film breakdown, data entry and all other duties assigned by the defensive staff. All interested applicants must send a cover letter, resume and references to Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach, Dave Plungas at plungas@rmu.edu.

LSU: Lawsuit hammers LSU, Orgeron on handling of sexual misconduct allegations - including multiple rapes.

Michigan State: Mel Tucker is adding a big name in the great state of Michigan to the staff, sources confirm to FootballScoop. This was big news in Michigan over the weekend.



