The Scoop - Monday June 7, 2021

Colgate (FCS): Colgate has made some changes to their defensive staff. Jordan Belfiori has been promoted to co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach. Josh Ison has moved to outside linebackers to go along with his special teams coordinator duties. They are now looking to fill an open defensive line job. Interested candidates can email resume, cover letter and references to ColgateFB13@gmail.com

Georgia Military College (JC): GMC has hired former South Carolina receiver Jason Barnes as their new wide receivers coach source tells FootballScoop. Barnes has been the receivers coach at Dutch Fork High School in South Carolina for last seven years.

MidAmerican Nazarene (NAIA - NE): The program has announced the addition of Bryce Bailey to the staff to work with the outside linebackers.

Angelo Football Clinic: Sooooooooonnn... Make your plans now for one of the best clinics in all of this great land.

Kansas: Sources tell FootballScoop Lance Leipold is making another key hire. Meet Kansas' new director of recruiting.

Hutchinson CC (KS): Hats off to Drew Dallas and his staff, who led the Blue Dragons to their first NJCAA national title on Saturday.

"Nick Saban" Week (GOAT): Our look at 15 most impactful assistants Coach Saban has had at Alabama and his 15 most impactful players, we also reflect back on his 15 most important wins (and his 10 most epic losses). We concluded Nick Saban week by counting down the 15 best quotes of the GOAT's Alabama tenure.

Stetson (FCS - FL): Sources tell FootballScoop the Hatters have their new head coach.

