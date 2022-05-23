The Scoop - Monday May 23, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

SEC: With negotiations for a new College Football Playoff format on the horizon, the SEC wants us to know it has a nuclear button and it isn't afraid to push it.

Oklahoma State: Cowboy Football is looking to hire a Manager of Football Creative Services. This lead creative will help establish an overall look for Cowboy Football and work directly with the recruiting office. Duties will include managing a graphics team, weekly recruiting graphics, facilities design, social content, and assisting with brand management for Cowboy football. All candidates should apply online via this link.

Northwood (D-II - MI): Northwood University (D2): Northwood University is seeking an offensive graduate assistant football coach. The position includes graduate school tuition, housing and meal plan. Coaching responsibilities to include; but not limited to, running backs or tight ends. Experience playing or coaching either position is preferred. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program including; but not limited to, video breakdown, practice organization, recruiting events, game day operations, student athlete development and other duties assigned by Head Football Coach. Qualification: Bachelor’s degree required. Interested applicants should send a letter of application, resume, and contact information for three references to arnolde@northwood.edu. Please no phone calls.

Wayne State (D-II - MI): Wayne State University is looking to hire an Offensive GA. The candidate must have a 3.0 undergraduate degree to be consider. All position will be considered but preference will be given to those with offensive line experience. All interested candidates email warriorfb313@gmail.com. No phone calls.

St. Lawrence (D-III - NY): St. Lawrence is currently accepting applications for 2 GA positions (WR/LB). Both positions will include a stipend of $17K paid biweekly over 9 months, free classes towards Master’s Degree, student health insurance, and an opportunity for own position group and recruiting area. Previous playing/coaching experience at the college level is encouraged. No housing or meals is included with the position. Cover letter, resume, diversity statement, and 3 professional references must be submitted through the schools website https://employment.stlawu.edu/postings/2673. Please no phone calls.

Texas A&M: Jimbo isn't done talking about A&M's 2022 recruiting class.

Marietta (D-III - OH): Marietta College is seeking applications for a full-time coaching position (Wide Receivers). Playing or coaching experience at the collegiate level is required. Responsibilities will include: on field coaching, practice and game preparation, on road recruiting, academic support, and other duties as assigned by Head Football coach and Athletic Director. Please submit: Resume, Cover Letter, and three professional references to Offensive Coordinator at rjf003@marietta.edu.

Northwood (D-II - MI): Northwood is seeking a part time offensive assistant football coach. The position includes 12k salary with no benefits. Possible housing for right candidate. Coaching responsibilities to include; but not limited to, running backs or tight ends. Experience playing or coaching either position is preferred. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program including; but not limited to, video breakdown, practice organization, recruiting events, game day operations, student athlete development and other duties assigned by Head Football Coach. Qualification: Bachelor’s degree required. Interested applicants should send a letter of application, resume, and contact information for three references to arnolde@northwood.edu. Please no phone calls.

Missouri Valley (NAIA - MO): Missouri Valley College, located in Marshall, MO is seeking applicants for a graduate assistant position working on either side of the ball, depending on experience. Compensation includes room, board, and tuition (no stipend). Must be admitted to the graduate program. Position includes but is not limited to: working with an position group (will determine based off of applicants experience), assist with aspects of special teams, video editing (HUDL), managing a recruiting area, computer skills, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. All interested and qualified applicants should email resume and 3 references to Coach Cannon at cannonm@moval.edu. No phone calls please.

Mayville State (NAIA - ND): Mayville State has an opening for a Defensive Backs or Wide Receivers coach. Preference will be given to Defensive Backs candidates. This is a restricted earnings position that does not include benefits. This coach will have their own recruiting area and will have the opportunity to run their own position meetings. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Start date is June 27th. If interested, please send resume and references to Head Coach Rocky Larson at rocky.larson@mayvillestate.edu.

Emporia State (D-II - KS): Emporia State University, located in Emporia, KS, has an immediate opening for a defensive graduate assistant. Position responsibilities include, but are not limited to: working with the defensive backs on the field and in the meeting room, video editing, equipment management, assisting with player evaluation, assisting with recruiting, including prospect evaluation and on-campus visits, other duties assigned by head coach. A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university and acceptance into a Master’s Program at Emporia State University are required. Proficiency with Adobe Photoshop software and social media platforms and experience working with graphics are strongly preferred. Compensation includes tuition and a monthly stipend. Housing is not a part of the package. Minorities are encouraged to apply. All interested, qualified applicants should email a cover letter, resume and references to Defensive Coordinator Mike LoPorto at mloporto@emporia.edu.

Steve Spurrier: In true Head Ball Coach fashion, over the weekend Spurrier chimed in on the Saban vs. Jimbo feud with a great one-liner.

Florida A&M (FCS): The program has announced the additions of Joseph Henry (offensive coordinator / offensive line coach) - who served as assistant offensive line coach alongside Brad Davis at LSU, Arkansas, and Missouri, Chili Davis (STC), and Marcus Windham (RBs).

Las Vegas Raiders: John Barnett, the DFO at Louisiana Tech, has accepted a role with the Raiders at director of scouting administration and assistant to the GM, per source.

Toledo: Per source, Anthony Calcutta has been promoted from recruiting intern to recruiting graduate assistant at Toledo

Indiana Wesleyan (NAIA): Indiana Wesleyan University (NAIA)- Looking to immediately fill a full-time Offensive Line position with possible Run Game Coordinator duties. Minority candidates encouraged to apply. Looking for candidates who fulfill the Christian mission of the university. Interested applicants please email resume and letter of interest to Head Coach Jordan Langs- jordan.langs@indwes.edu.

VMI (FCS): Ben Housewright, who had been working in a Student Assistant role as assistant quarterbacks coach at Carson-Newman (D-II - TN) has accepted an offensive quality control position working with the receivers at VMI.

Fort Lewis (D-II - CO): Fort Lewis College is looking to hire a Defensive Coordinator. The salary is $48,000 and is benefit eligible. Additional responsibilities will include recruiting, assisting with special teams, monitoring academic progress, and additional responsibilities assigned by head coach. Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree. Must have passed or be eligible to take NCAA Recruiting Modules. Have at least two years of football experience at the collegiate or professional level as a participant or coach. The incumbent must possess excellent written and verbal communication skills. Successful candidates must undergo a Criminal Background Check. Please send Resume and cover letter to jcox@fortlewis.edu.

Lyon (NAIA - AR): Per source, Derrick Hintz has accepted the special teams / linebackers job at Lyon College.

Lincoln (D-II - CA): Lincoln University has an immediate opening for a receiver coach. This is a full-time restricted salary position with benefits. Applicant must have a bachelors degree and collegiate experience. Please send resumes and cover letters to Head Coach Desmond Gumbs at dgumbs@lincolnuca.edu.

Rowan (D-III - NJ): Rowan University seeks Coaching Interns at the following positions, DL, RB, & WRs. Minority candidates encouraged to apply. Reporting to the Head Football Coach, these internships are structured as a 10-month position. These are appointments for up to 2 years. Pay is $10,000 to $12,000. Meals and housing are not included. Email accorsi@rowan.edu if interested.

