The Scoop - Monday May 30, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

On Memorial Day today, please join us in honoring the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Austin Peay (FCS - TN): Evan Harrington has been hired as the new tight ends coach, Pete Thamel tweets. Harrington has previously served as assistant director of player development with the Washington Commander and also coached tight ends at North Carolina Central (FCS).

AD Report Card: With the NCAA baseball tournament set, it's time we give your AD a report card. Which schools reached the postseason in all the major sports?

Georgia: Former UGA defensive back Sheldon Dawson has joined his alma mater as a defensive quality control coach / assistant defensive backs coach.

UNC Pembroke (D-II): UNC Pembroke is looking to hire a graduate assistant. Both offensive & defensive candidates are encouraged to apply. Applicants must be able to get into Graduate School. Compensation is $8,000 stipend. Please send transcripts, resume, and cover letter to william.lindquist@uncp.edu.

Minnesota State Moorhead (D-II): AJ Scott, who previously served as an offensive graduate assistant at Kent State, has joined the program as offensive line coach.

Minority Rising Stars: FootballScoop's 2022 Minority Rising Stars list is out. Our John Brice devoted months of research and reporting to find the next men up in the industry.

Buffalo: The University at Buffalo seeks a Football Video Coordinator to join its program. This position will oversee all of the coaching video operations related to games and practices, editing/uploading video, supervision and development of student video staff, creating self and opponent cut-ups, and exchange of video in adherence with all Mid-American Conference and NCAA guidelines. Prior knowledge of DVSport preferred. Additional responsibilities include providing AV support to all football functions, acting as the program’s liaison for technology needs, and maintenance and care for all video equipment. The successful candidate must have outstanding leadership & communication skills, a strong work ethic, and self-direction. Please note this position does not have any creative content responsibility. Salary range is $44,374 - $55,000. No phone calls, please direct questions to UB-football@buffalo.edu. For more information and to apply please visit this link.

Tyler (JC - TX): Tyler Junior College is looking to fill vacancy of the Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator. This is a full-time professional position based at Tyler Junior College. The position will report to the head coach in the athletic department. The primary objective of the position is the development and implementation of the "Red Shirt" athlete program for students wanting to participate in intercollegiate athletics. Experience with Offensive Line is preferred. To Apply: Please email Head Football Coach at tanner.jacobson@tjc.edu. Attach a resume and include the names and contact information (email and mobile phone) for three references. Bachelor's degree is required.

Tulsa: Running backs coach Jayden Everett just wrapped up a Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship position with the Green Bay Packers.

New Hampshire (FCS): University of New Hampshire has openings for Quality Control positions and an Assistant Video Coordinator/Personnel position. These are strictly VOLUNTEER positions; there is NO compensation, housing OR benefits with occasional meals. There are 5 previous Quality Control coaches in full time roles on staff. Ideal candidates must be highly organized, proficient in DVsport, Microsoft Excel, Visio, Word, PowerPoint and other computer skills. Previous experience coaching or playing is preferred. All interested and qualified applicants should email their resume, references, and cover letter to Unhwildcatsfb@gmail.com.

Northwestern State (D-II - OK): NWOSU is seeking applicants for a Graduate Assistant Position. This position will help with Operations, Equipment & Administrative work. The position will include a monthly stipend, Housing & Meals, and full tuition coverage at a 10-month contract. Qualifications: A Bachelor’s degree and successful completion of a background check is required. Review of applicant materials will begin immediately. Interested applicants should send a resume and references to mdwalter@nwosu.edu.

Albright (D-III - PA): Albright College has a staff opening Safety or Assistant LB Coach. Pay is $10,000 over 10 months and Housing. Graduate School Classes and pathway to Master’s Degree is part of Employee Benefits. Must get accepted in Graduate School to pursue this benefit. Interested Candidates email Resume and references to icollins@albright.edu.

Tyler (JC - TX): Tyler Junior College is looking for two volunteer coaches for the upcoming season. Coaches would be able to coach position groups as well as participate in games, practice preparation and other duties assigned. Please reach out to Coach Jacobson at tanner.jacobson@tjc.edu if interested in the position.

Washington Commanders: Senior Pro scout Don Warren is retiring this week, Neil Stratton shares. He played tight end for the franchise, and went on to serve two stints as a pro scout with the team.

Missouri: Santana McKnight has accepted the role of assistant director of on-campus recruiting. McKnight previously worked as a student assistant in football operations and recruiting at LSU.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

NFL STAFF TRACKER

BEARS - BRONCOS - DOLPHINS - GIANTS - JAGUARS - RAIDERS - TEXANS - VIKINGS

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the coordinator hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to Friday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.