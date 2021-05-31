The Scoop - Monday May 31, 2021

Each of us at FootballScoop is truly thankful to live in the greatest country in the world. On this Memorial Day we give thanks for all of our service men & women who have given their lives to protect ours, and to make the world a safer place. May God continue to bless us all.

FootballScoop & Sports Illustrated: Exciting news, as we announce a partnership with Sports Illustrated Media Network.

Lyon College (NAIA - AR): Lyon College is looking for an assistant coach. This position is full-time for the college (50% Admissions, 50% Football). Admissions responsibilities include: database management, student records, data entry, manage admissions communications, assist with campus tours. Football responsibilities include: coaching TEs & FBs, develop self-scout reports, manage own recruiting territory, coordinate team social media messaging. Qualifications: experience with Google Suite, Photoshop, Front Rush, Hudl as well as three years of coaching and recruiting experience. Candidates may send a cover letter, resume and three references to football@lyon.edu.

Urban Meyer & Charlie Strong: So....last night Urban and Charlie Strong showed up in a wrestlin' cameo. Seriously!

Kansas: Michigan State director of player personnel Scott Aligo is a strong candidate to join Lance Leipold's staff sources tell FootballScoop.

Army: Army seeks candidates for an Assistant Director of Football Video Operations that is committed to excellence and will provide support to the Football coaching staff and players with regard to practice and game footage, the creation of social media content, and material for recruiting. The position will help recruit, train, and oversee interns and Cadet volunteers, and will play a pivotal role in training staff with video editing systems. This role will report directly to the Director of Football Video and Analytics. Learn more and apply here.

Maine (FCS): The University of Maine (CAA) is looking for a Director of Football Operations. This is a full time position with benefits that formally begins July 1. Experience working in football operations or recruiting is necessary. Please send a cover letter and resume to patrick.denecke@maine.edu. No phone calls please.

Mississippi State: Juliana Prezelski is joining the Mississippi State staff as coordinator of football operations.

Colgate: Sources tell FootballScoop the Colgate staff has adjusted positional assignments and will be hiring a full-time wide receivers coach (position includes benefits). Interested candidates should contact colgatefootball@colgate.edu with resume, cover letter & references. Please, no phone calls.

NFL: Applications are now being accepted for the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship opportunities with all 32 NFL clubs.

Maine (FCS): The University of Maine (CAA) is looking for a running backs coach. This position will start in June and does not provide benefits. Interested applicants please send a cover letter and resume to patrick.denecke@maine.edu. No phone calls please.

