The Scoop - Monday November 1, 2021

Allen (NAIA - SC): Mike Hayde has joined the staff in an off the field role as an analyst, per source.

Alabama State (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop Alabama State is planning to make a head coaching change.

TCU: Gary Patterson's run leading the Horned Frogs has come to an end.

Holmes CC (JC - MS): Over the weekend, Holmes CC announced former East Mississippi (JC) offensive coordinator Marcus Wood as the program's new head coach.

UTSA: UTSA has agreed to a significant contract extension with Jeff Traylor. Per the University, Traylor signed on to remain through 2031 at an average salary of $2.8 million. More on the move here.

#Nuggets: Zach shares bite-sized thoughts on darn near every game from Saturday.

Deion Sanders: After missing his second consecutive game, Deion Sanders provided an update on his health. Your continued prayers are felt and appreciated.

Mel Tucker: After beating Jim Harbaugh's squad, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker shared some thoughts.

Scot Loefler: An unusual season took another odd turn yesterday as Scot Loefler became the first coach ever to get ejected since this became a rule in 2016.

