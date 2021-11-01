Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
The Scoop - Monday November 1, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Allen (NAIA - SC): Mike Hayde has joined the staff in an off the field role as an analyst, per source.

Alabama State (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop Alabama State is planning to make a head coaching change. 

TCU: Gary Patterson's run leading the Horned Frogs has come to an end.

Holmes CC (JC - MS): Over the weekend, Holmes CC announced former East Mississippi (JC) offensive coordinator Marcus Wood as the program's new head coach. 

UTSA: UTSA has agreed to a significant contract extension with Jeff Traylor. Per the University, Traylor signed on to remain through 2031 at an average salary of $2.8 million. More on the move here.

#Nuggets: Zach shares bite-sized thoughts on darn near every game from Saturday. 

Deion Sanders: After missing his second consecutive game, Deion Sanders provided an update on his health. Your continued prayers are felt and appreciated.

Mel Tucker: After beating Jim Harbaugh's squad, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker shared some thoughts

Scot Loefler: An unusual season took another odd turn yesterday as Scot Loefler became the first coach ever to get ejected since this became a rule in 2016.

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

