The Scoop - Monday November 15, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Coordinator Trackers: Our pages tracking the FBS coordinator moves are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

FIU: On October 5th we reported that this would be the final season for Butch Davis at FIU. This morning, Brett McMurphy has now reported the same.

LSU: An update on LSU's search for their next head coach.

Iowa Wesleyan (NAIA - IA) Iowa Wesleyan University located in Mount Pleasant, IA and a member of the North Star Athletic Association is currently accepting applications for either an Offense or Defensive Coordinator, looking for best fit. This is a Full Time 12 Month Position that is eligible for full benefits. Responsibilities include assisting the head coach in all facets of the program, including coaching a position, recruiting prospective student-athletes, organization and planning of all practices, game preparation, film breakdown, and monitoring the academic progress of student-athletes. A Bachelor’s degree is required. Review of candidates will begin immediately and continue until filled. Please email Cover Letter, resume and references to Head Football Coach MD Daniels at marvellander.daniels@iw.edu. No phone calls please.

Luther (D-III - IA): Head coach Caleb Padilla will not return to lead the team in 2022.

Tennessee State: Tennessee State is looking to hire the following positions: Director of Recruiting and Director of Equipment Operations / Head Football Equipment Manager. Candidates can apply for positions online via this link. No phone calls please.

Juco Stories: True stories from a career coaching junior college football. For years and years during Joe Forchtner's coaching career in junior college football, the craziest things kept happening. Stories and experiences so absurd that anyone who hadn't lived the juco life wouldn't believe they'd actually happened. But they're all true. He swore that one day he'd put them all on paper and make a book out of them. Buy Juco Stories on Amazon.

Playoff Brackets: They're ready for the postseason in Division II, Division III and NAIA.

Illinois: Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters has agreed to a contract extension through the 2024 season. Details here.

Central Oklahoma (D-II): Sources tell FootballScoop that UCO is parting ways with Nick Bobeck after ten seasons.

Washington: Washington has officially fired Jimmy Lake after 13 games.

Lincoln (D-II - MO): Sources tell FootballScoop Lincoln University is planning to make a head coaching change.

#Nuggets: Baylor bullies Oklahoma, Texas hits rock bottom (?), and everything else from week 11. A full on party platter of #Nuggets await you...

SWAC: The conference is investigating an on-field brawl after Jackson State stormed back to defeat Southern in Baton Rouge in Deion Sanders' first game on the sidelines after his prolonged hospital stay.

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.