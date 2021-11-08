The Scoop - Monday November 8, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Washington: Head coach Jimmy Lake has been suspended for Saturday's game without pay following his sideline incident involving a player last weekend.

Nick Saban: Here's why you should scrap the term "potential" and replace it with "capability gap," according to Saban.

Gus Malzahn: After fracturing his tibia, Malzahn will be on crutches for about six weeks due to an injury suffered during the Tulane game.

XFL: Former Bills and Steelers executive Doug Whaley has joined the XFL as senior vice president of player personnel, Neil Stratton tweets.

Mansfield (Sprint - PA): Mansfield University of Pennsylvania is looking to hire 2 part time assistant coaches for the 2022 season. We will be interviewing at the convention this year ONLY. We are looking for an offensive assistant and a defensive assistant with potential coordinating duties. We offer a generous stipend plus luxury housing. Interested candidates please email resume to head coach John Evans at jevans@mansfield.edu.

Texas Tech: Sources tell FootballScoop that Joey McGuire will be the new head coach of the Red Raiders. More on the hire here.

XFL: Former Bills CEO Russ Brandon will be the new president of the XFL, per multiple reports.

Florida: Dan Mullen confirmed the news of last night and announced how he plans to fill the roles for the rest of the year. Paul Pasqualoni is stepping up, CRob to call the defense and more...

Notre Dame: Step inside defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman's extra work he put in with the scout team this week that helped spark a dominant 34-6 win over Navy.

Oregon State: Jonathan Smith is making a change at defensive coordinator. More on the move here.

Florida: Sources tell FootballScoop Dan Mullen is making multiple staff changes.

Washington: Jimmy Lake has decided to make a move at offensive coordinator, and John Donovan has been let go.

FootballScoop podcast: We discuss the beauty that was week 10 of college football.

#Nuggets: Oh, Saturday was something. Upsets, great comebacks, dogfights and incredible individual performances. Come on in, the Nuggets are hot.

UMass: One day after losing by 13 to FCS Rhode Island, Walt Bell was let go.

Jacksonville State: Head coach John Grass quoted from the Gospel of John as he announced he's stepping down at Jacksonville State.

