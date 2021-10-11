The Scoop - Monday October 11, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Roundup: Deion Sanders gets the last word on a rival; Dave Clawson has Wake Forest soaring, Josh Heupel has a rare chance at Tennessee & it's Oh-no Ed-O at LSU. It's the weekly Scoop Roundup.

Winning Box Scores: This week's edition of Winning Box Scores walks you through just how improbable Oklahoma's comeback over Texas truly was.

Washington State: After biting his tongue for long enough, a Wazzu player calls out the media for "trying to take out our head guy." If Rolovich loses his job, it won't be because of the media. A look at how his religious exemption application will be evaluated.

Podcast: Scott, John and Zach talk through the wildest weekend yet of what's shaping up to be a wild season.

Iowa: Kirk Ferentz will bring home at least $100k in bonus money for reaching 6-0 with their win over Penn State this weekend, per Steve Berkowitz.

Jacksonville Jaguars: A report from over the weekend shares that Urban Meyer is on thin ice with team owner, staff, and the locker room. This may be more serious that everyone originally believed.

UTSA: Jeff Traylor, whose team is 6-0, picks up $150k for getting the program to bowl eligibility and is sitting at $175k total in bonus money on the year after a $25k bonus for beating a Power 5 team (Illinois) earlier this year, per Steve Berkowitz.

#Nuggets: Saturday was so crazy, so momentous, we had to bring #Nuggets out of hiatus to talk about it all.

Kentucky: With the win over LSU to get to 6-0, Mark Stoops is set for a bonus of at least $100k that is triggered for reaching the 6-win mark, per Steve Berkowitz.

Mack Brown: Mack Brown blamed the media for overrating his team after the Heels dropped to 3-3 with a loss to Florida State.

Georgia: At 6-0, Kirby Smart's contract calls for a bowl bonus of at least $50k, Steve Berkowitz shares.

Ole Miss: Ole Miss trolled Arkansas after beating the Hogs at the buzzer in a wild game Saturday.

Coastal Carolina: Jamey Chadwell's $150k bonus for bowl eligibility was triggered with their win over Arkansas State over the weekend, per Steve Berkowitz who adds that his staff will share an additional $150k.

Michigan State: Mel Tucker picked up a $75,000 bonus for leading the Spartans to bowl eligibility, tweets Steve Berkowitz of USA Today.