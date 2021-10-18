The Scoop - Monday October 18, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Jon Gruden: After stepping away four years into his massive 10-year $100 million deal, how much do the Raiders owe Jon Gruden?

LSU: Take a look at our list of early candidates for the LSU opening.

Nick Rolovich: Today is the state of Washington's deadline for state employees to either be vaccinated or be approved for an exemption. Here's our recent look at where things stood with coach Rolo as we anticipated this deadline.

Ed Orgeron: Here's a look at Ed Orgeron's buyout details.

Crown (D-III - MN): Crown College is searching for a week 3 (Sept 17) or week 5 (Oct 1) game- preferably home this year and away the 2023 season. If interested, please contact Head Coach Anthony Franz at FranzA@Crown.edu .

Bonuses: The following bonuses were earned this weekend, per Steve Berkowitz: UTEP's Dana Dimel ($60k for bowl eligibility), Alabama's Nick Saban ($65k for bowl eligibility), UTSA's Jeff Traylor ($50k for 7th win), Cincinnati's Luke Fickell ($75k for bowl eligibility), Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy ($62,500 for bowl eligibility), and San Diego State's Brady Hoke ($50k for bowl elgibility).

Podcast: The FootballScoop Podcast Week 7 reaction episode is live. We talk through debacle at Tennessee, the OU game day experience, the best and worst in each conference.

Costly Mistake: During a D-III matchup on Saturday, Wisconsin-Platteville provided a painful reminder of what happens in football when 10 guys know the plan but the 11th is reading from his own script.

LSU: Yesterday, Ed Orgeron and LSU announced a mutual parting of ways at the conclusion of the season. More on the news here.

Auburn vs. Arkansas: For the second year in a row, Arkansas was on the wrong end of a no-fumble call that could have made a difference in the Razorbacks' loss to Auburn.

Lane Kiffin: After escaping Rocky Top with a win after fans were throwing objects onto the field, Kiffin shares "Just glad I didn't get hit with those golf balls."

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.