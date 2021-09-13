The Scoop - Monday September 13, 2021
Navy: Sources tell FootballScoop director of athletics Chet Gladchuk made the call to make a change at offensive coordinator.
Sunday Superlatives: We hand out our weekly awards. Quack, quack.
College: Yesterday felt good. Big wins, brutal losses. ESPN insiders calling out SEC teams. College football is back baby! Texas; however...
FootballScoop Podcast: Here's our quick reaction to most of the weekend's FBS games.
