September 13, 2021
The Scoop - Monday September 13, 2021

AstroTurf3

Navy: Sources tell FootballScoop director of athletics Chet Gladchuk made the call to make a change at offensive coordinator. 

Sunday Superlatives: We hand out our weekly awards. Quack, quack.

College: Yesterday felt good. Big wins, brutal losses. ESPN insiders calling out SEC teams. College football is back baby! Texas; however...

FootballScoop Podcast: Here's our quick reaction to most of the weekend's FBS games

QwikGem: Last week's QwikGem came from Spanish Fort HS (Alabama). Gain more exposure for your players here

