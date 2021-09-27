The Scoop - Monday September 27, 2021

Georgia Southern: Head coach Chad Lunsford was let go yesterday at Georgia Southern.

Podcast: The FootballScoop talks through a wild Week 4 in college football.

Clemson: Clemson's offense is broken and archaic and Dabo Swinney says the Tigers have to own it following Saturday's loss to NC State.

Andy Reid: Following today's game, Andy Reid was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.

Auburn: Bryan Harsin has reportedly fired wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams and will replace him with a longtime Boise lieutenant.

SMU v. TCU: SMU won its second straight trip to Fort Worth on Saturday and Gary Patterson was not at all happy with how the Mustangs acted afterward.

Sunday Superlatives: A curse is broken in Raleigh, we honor a losing effort for the first time, and Arkansas is now a Top 5 team.

Ohio State: An otherwise drama-free win over Akron became much more interesting when a linebacker quit mid-game.

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.