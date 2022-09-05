Skip to main content

The Scoop - Monday September 5, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

AstroTurf 10:3:21

Podcast: Week 1 reactions from the FootballScoop staff.

#Nuggets: We get a thriller in The Swamp, the Buckeyes win ugly, and Georgia is dominant again this year. Here's your week dose of 1 nuggets.

Deion Sanders: Using his kicker to translate, coach Prime rips Florida A&M following a dominant win.

Nebraska: Scott Frost is asked if he's already taken back the offensive play calling duties.

Virginia-Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is currently seeking a Quarterbacks Coach. Responsibilities include certain aspects of the football program. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to head coach Tim Newman at tnewman1@vul.edu.

Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin says Ole Miss fans were probably bored by the Rebels offensive performance, and reveals a plan to use two quarterbacks.

Friday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop. 

You May Like

Sideline Power 10-1-21

The Scoop - Friday September 2, 2022

By Doug Samuels
Sideline Power January

The Scoop - Thursday September 1, 2022

By Doug Samuels
QwikCut 8-3-22

The Scoop - Wednesday August 31, 2022

By Doug Samuels
Coach Comm

High School Scoop - Tuesday August 30, 2022

By Doug Samuels
Coach Comm

The Scoop - Tuesday August 30, 2022

By Doug Samuels
AstroTurf 10:3:21

The Scoop - Monday August 29, 2022

By Doug Samuels
Sideline Power 10-1-21

The Scoop - Friday August 26, 2022

By Doug Samuels
Sideline Power January

The Scoop - Thursday August 25, 2022

By Doug Samuels