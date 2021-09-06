September 6, 2021
Publish date:

The Scoop - Monday September 6, 2021

Author:
AstroTurf3

UConn: Following an 0-2 start, Randy Edsall announced he will retire at season's end. Before hiring a new head coach, the administration must do some soul-searching and answer a very important question.

Sunday Superlatives: Handing out our Week 1 awards across college football. Come on down, Chip Kelly, Mike Yurcich and Dan Lanning.

Deion Sanders: Coach Prime is victorious in their season opener -  "I'd rather sleep with a W than a L." 

Presbyterian (FCS - SC): In his first game as head coach, Kevin Kelley's first team set an FCS record for touchdown passes.

Lane Kiffin: A reminder, Lane Kiffin will miss the Ole Miss season opener vs. Louisville tonight. 

You May Like

Screen Shot 2021-09-05 at 2.55.39 PM

The Scoop - Sunday September 5, 2021

800x300_QwikCut

The Scoop - Saturday September 4, 2021

SidelinePower2021

The Scoop - Friday September 3, 2021

Scout Smart Fall 2021

The Scoop - Thursday September 2, 2021

640x300_QwikCut

The Scoop - Wednesday September 1, 2021

CoachComm-AFS0821

The Scoop - Tuesday August 31, 2021

AstroTurf3

The Scoop - Monday August 30, 2020

SidelinePower2021

The Scoop - Friday August 27, 2021