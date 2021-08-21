The Scoop - Saturday August 21, 2021

Western Carolina (FCS): Awful news to share as offensive line coach John Peacock has died.

Auburn: Bryan Harsin has tested positive for COVID.

Hawai'i: Hawai'i is the first FBS program that will not host fans at least some games this fall. Will they be the last?

Arizona State: ASU football is seeking to hire a "football brand coordinator". The Football Brand Coordinator prepares a variety of skilled graphic work of various advertisements, posters, exhibits, brochures, books, newsletters, flyers, and videos using various production techniques which include computer graphic systems and software. Designs electronic and printed materials for a variety of athletic and university applications, as appropriate. Will work alongside the department’s creative, media, and PR team members to provide a significant, consistent look for Sun Devil Athletics, as well as the university. Reports to the Director of Player Personnel. Learn more and apply at this link.

Defiance (D-III - OH): Less than two weeks out from their first game, head coach Manny Matsakis is no longer with the program and Defiance is turning to a veteran of college coaching to lead the program on an interim basis.

Presbyterian (FCS - SC): Presbyterian is looking to hire a Director o Video Productions and a Assistant AD for Strategic Communications. Please email athletics@presby.edu.

LSU: Former offensive line coach James Cregg is suing LSU.

D-II & D-III Top 25s: The polls have been released.

Most important hires: Our Zach Barnett with an in-depth look at the 15 most important assistant coaching hires from this past cycle.

(Click the images below to reveal the full analysis)