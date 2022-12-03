The Scoop - Saturday December 3, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

On the Line: Twenty teams play for conference titles this weekend, but all of them have more on the line than just a trophy. We break down all the stakes here.

Deion Sanders: Should Coach Prime accept the head coaching position at Colorado, a look at who might be part of his staff there beginning with two well known coaches.

Danny Rocco: Sources tell FootballScoop Danny Rocco is set to become an FCS head coach again.

Minot State (D-II - ND): Head coach Mike Aldrich's contract is not being renewed and the program is on the hunt for their next head coach.

How Taylor Housewright went from sleeping in closets to being one of football's top young offensive coordinators

Ashland (D-II - OH): Lee Owens is stepping down as head coach at Ashland. Our look at the great career Owens has had and the indelible mark he left on Ashland football.

Pick'em: All the bourbon is right there for JB to win. Cheers!

UAB: Alex Mortensen will be UAB's offensive coordinator. More here.

Nebraska: A month before he was Nebraska's head coach, Matt Rhule made a secret visit to Lincoln.

Indiana: Wisconsin offensive line coach Bob Bostad has taken the same job at Indiana, sources tell FootballScoop.

Virginia University of Lynchburg (NCCAA): VUL is seeking a wide receivers coach/assistant to the offensive coordinator. Responsibilities include assisting offensive coordinator as well as other aspects of the football program. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to Head Coach, Tim Newman, at tnewman1@vul.edu.

Wisconsin: Luke Fickell's 7-year contract will total $58.1 million with a school-end buyout of 80 percent of the remainder and a coach-end buyout at $8 million through March 31, 2027, according to USA Today's Steve Berkowitz. Language in the contract provides for it to become a rolling 7-year contract.

Arizona State: Kenny Dillingham has his offensive coordinator, and it's an FCS head coach. Details here.

Texas State: Texas State has announced GJ Kinne as its next head coach. Kinne will remain with Incarnate Word through the Cardinals' playoff run; UIW hosts Furman in a Round 2 game tomorrow.

Georgia Tech: Sources tell FootballScoop director of football operations Scott Wallace is stepping down and is expected to join CSE in Atlanta. Wallace spent five seasons at Temple before coming to Georgia Tech with Geoff Collins.

East Central (CC - MS): East Central Community College, Decatur, MS is seeking applications to fill a Volunteer Assistant Wide Receiver Coach/Part-time Student Services Assistant position. Candidate will be responsible for coaching his own position on the field and other duties on campus as assigned by the Dean of Student Services. This is a 10-month position which includes insurance benefits, state retirement, housing, and meals. Please submit an application at eccc.edu/employment. For any questions, you may contact Head Coach Jonathan Webster at jwebster@eccc.edu

Stetson (FCS - FL): Stetson University is accepting applications for a Defensive Backs Coach. This is a full-time position with benefits. The job description is as follows: Reporting to the Head Football Coach, the Assistant Coach is responsible for all administrative and organizational aspects of his positional assignment. Preference will be given to those applicants who have experience coaching Defensive Backs and Special Teams. They will directly supervise all student-athletes playing his assigned position. They must operate within the guidelines of an NCAA Division I non- scholarship football program and within the mission of the University and its philosophy of intercollegiate athletics. They will guide and actively encourage student-athletes to succeed academically, acquire a degree and represent the University with the highest integrity. The coach will assist in the development and administration of the defensive game plans and the materials necessary to execute them. The coach is also responsible for the recruitment of student-athletes, adhering to NCAA, Conference and University regulations with regard to recruiting, admission standards and eligibility, monitoring student-athlete academic progress, and assist in the establishment of effective media relations. Bachelor’s Degree required. Interested candidates please send your resume to Brandon Wright at btwright@stetson.edu.

Charlotte: Sources tell FootballScoop Biff Poggi is planning to make Kyle DeVan his new offensive line coach. Deal expected to be complete early next week per sources.

Augustana (D-II - SD): Offensive coordinator James Schrenk is no longer with the program.

Iowa State: Sources tell FootballScoop Matt Campbell is making significant staff changes at Iowa State.

Auburn: An update on Hugh Freeze's staff.

UAB: Trent Dilfer played golf 218 times in 2018. He explained why he gave up retirement for the grind of coaching.

Gulf Shores (HS - AL): Mark Hudspeth at Gulf Shores High School is looking for 1 offensive and 1 defensive Intern to work with Offensive Coordinator Kenny Edenfield and Defensive Coordinator Paul Rhoads. Salary is $15,000, no teaching, opportunity for extra benefits and advancement, some meals provided and live at the BEACH! Gulf Shores finished the season 11-2 and advanced to the 3rd round of the 5A playoffs.Please email resume to Director of Football Operations Jacob Sparkman at jsparkman@gsboe.org

