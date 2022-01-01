The Scoop - Saturday January 1, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Dan Reeves, who participated in nine Super Bowls as a coach or player, has passed at age 77. Reeves is the former head coach of the Giants, Broncos and Falcons. Please join us in praying for his family.

Lousiana-Monroe: Pete Thamel tweets that ULM is expected to hire John Carr as wide receivers coach and Joe Graves as tight ends coach. Both have Sun Belt coaching experience and previously coached with offensive coordinator Matt Kubik.

Ball today: Penn State vs Arkansas kicks us off shortly after 11am ct on ESPN2. Oklahoma State plays Notre Dame at noon ct on ESPN. Iowa and Kentucky battle at noon ct on ABC. Utah takes on Ohio State at 4pm ct on ESPN and we get to close things out with the Lane Train playing Baylor at 7:45pm ct on ESPN. Let's go!

Oregon: Junior Adams, who spent the past three seasons on the Washington staff, is set to join Dan Lanning's staff coaching the receivers, Adam Rittenberg tweeted this morning. Pete Thamel adds that Adams will have a co-offensive coordinator role. Although not all hires are not official, the addition of Adams looks to complete Dan Lanning's staff with the Ducks. Here's a look at the full staff.

LSU: Cincinnati offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is expected to join Brian Kelly's staff as offensive coordinator and former Louisiana Tech offensive coordinator Joe Sloan has agreed to be the team's quarterbacks coach, Pete Thamel has tweeted. We previously shared that Denbrock was expected to be the OC and can confirm Sloan is coming as well.

Georgia Tech: Geoff Collins is reportedly adding a coordinator from the D-II national title game to his staff.

Mansfield (Sprint - PA): Mansfield University is looking to hire (2) GA type coaches. A great opportunity to begin a college career. You will coach your own position, and have a specific recruiting area. Compensation includes a stipend, luxury housing, and apparel. Some meals will be included also. Interviews will be conducted at the AFCA Convention only between January 8 and January 10. Please send resumes to jevans@mansfield.edu. This is definitely an entry-level position with a great deal of responsibility.

UCLA: UCLA is in a precarious situation, with Chip Kelly's contract and his buyout running out and no guarantee he'll return in 2022.

STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.



Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.