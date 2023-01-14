The Scoop - Saturday January 14, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Quincy (D-II - IL): Kirby Cannon, who spent the past five seasons at Northern Michigan (D-II) as defensive coordinator, has accepted the defensive backs job.

James Madison: Jarred Holley has joined the staff as corners coach. He spent the past two seasons at North Texas in the same capacity.

Catawba (D-II - NC): Catawba College seeks full-time wide receiver coach. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group and all other duties assigned by the head coach. A Bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license are required. Interested applicants should send resume and references to Head Coach Tyler Haines at rthaines23@catawba.edu No phone calls please.

Grad Assistant forum: "I could give a crap about your resume." - Notes from inside the AFCA grad assistant forum.

Virginia: Former Stanford offensive line coach Terry Heffernan has accepted the offensive line job. He has previously been an assistant offensive line coach in the NFL with the Bills and Lions.

Sacramento State (FCS): Andy Thompson has now made all of these official: AJ Cooper will serve as linebackers coach (previously at Oregon State), Aaron Prier will coach running backs (previously at Eastern Washington), Tyson Prince will coach receivers and serve as pass game coordinator (previously at Washington) and quarterbacks coach Bobby Fresques has added offensive coordinator title.

University of Buffalo: DJ Mangas is expected to become offensive coordinator at Buffalo multiple outlets are reporting. Mangas was on staff at UCF this past season.

Alabama: Pete Thamel is now reporting on this as well. Once Nick makes it official, Austin Armstrong will be part of his staff at Alabama.

Incarnate Word (FCS - TX): An update on Clint Killough's offensive staff. Conner McQueen will serve as offensive coordinator / quarterbacks, Kenny Hill will coach running backs and Ty Darlington will coach tight ends.

NFL head coach interviews: Tom Pelissero shares the following virtual interviews are taking place today. Eagles OC Shane Steichen with the Panthers and Colts, Lions DC Aaron Glenn with the Colts and the Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon with the Texans.

Cleveland Browns: The Browns are interviewing Eagles' defensive pass game coordinator Dennard Wilson today for the defensive coordinator position.

Ohio Northern (D-III): Ohio Northern University is accepting applicants for an expected intern position on the Defensive side of the ball working with the corners. Prior experience playing or coaching in the secondary is required. This is a 10-month position and will have its own recruiting area. Compensation includes a stipend, housing and some meals. Please send a cover letter, resume and three professional references to Co-Defensive Coordinator Cody Cruzen (c-cruzen@onu.edu).

Clemson: Garrett Riley's deal is three years, equaling nearly $6 million plus incentives. A look at the dollars involved, the buyout terms and more.

Alabama: With two spots currently open on the defensive staff, sources tell FootballScoop Austin Armstrong is a strong candidate to join the staff.

SEC: Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding is headed to Ole Miss sources tell FootballScoop. #ItJustMeansMore

Ohio State: Brian Hartline is set to become offensive coordinator sources tell FootballScoop.

Lawrence Tech University (NAIA-MI): Lawrence Tech University is looking to hire offensive and defensive skill limited earning positions. These positions are limited to a small stipend only. Looking for qualified individuals who can dedicate their weekday mornings (and more) to the football program. For all offensive position inquiries please email Offensive Coordinator Keith Beckham (kbeckham@ltu.edu). For all defensive position inquiries please email Defensive Coordinator Terrance Wilson (twilson2@ltu.edu). Applications will be reviewed immediately and continued until positions are filled.

Buena Vista University (D-III - IA): Buena Vista University seeks a full-time assistant coach for the position of Defensive Coordinator. Preferred candidates will have prior experience coordinating a defense. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group (Best fit), practice and game planning, recruiting a specific geographical area, and all other duties assigned by the head coach. A Bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license is required. Review of applicants will start immediately. Interested candidates must apply here:

New Orleans: GM Mickey Loomis told reporters today Dennis Allen will remain head coach of the Saints. Loomis added that thus far no Saints executives have been asked to interview for GM positions elsewhere.

Nebraska: Matt Rhule is working to hire his new chief of staff away from the UIL in Texas sources tell FootballScoop.

Appalachian State: A former Mountaineers assistant is returning to Boone as defensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

Central Missouri (D-II): A Missouri high school legend is set to be the Mules' new defensive coordinator.

The Citadel (FCS - SC): Sources tell FootballScoop Maurice Drayton is hiring Patrick Covington to serve as the new offensive coordinator of The Citadel.

Michigan: The Michigan president released a statement on Jim Harbaugh, and Jim Harbaugh released a statement about the statement.

Western New Mexico (D-II): Sources tell FootballScoop WNMU is keeping things in-house with someone who has had plenty of success as a small-school coordinator.

Wisconsin: Sources tell FootballScoop Luke Fickell is in process of hiring his new defensive line coach from the NFL ranks.

Texas A&M: Bobby Petrino is bringing an FCS assistant coach with him to College Station, sources tell FootballScoop.

Oklahoma State: Defensive coordinator Derek Mason is stepping down after one season in Stillwater.

NFL: Here's our brand-new landing page to track who NFL teams have requested to interview for their vacant head coach and GM positions.

Army: Sources tell FootballScoop that Army is hiring Darren Paige.

Southeast Missouri State (FCS): Southeast Missouri State University has an immediate opening for Video Coordinator. This position will coordinate video operations of practices and games, uploading of film, and maintenance and care of video equipment and office technology. Prior knowledge of XOS and Hudl video platforms would be beneficial. This position comes with a non-benefited monthly stipend and housing package. Interested candidates need to email a resume and references to the Director of Football Operations Brett Blackman at bblackman@semo.edu.

Maine Maritime (D-III): After shutting down the football program during COVID, Maine Maritime now has a plan to bring it back.

Mississippi State: Zach Arnett has his offensive coordinator.

NCAA: The NCAA is working to cut down on players who transfer multiple times as undergrads.

