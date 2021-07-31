The Scoop - Saturday July 31, 2021

Marietta (D-III - OH): Marietta College has an IMMEDIATE opening for a full-time coaching position (Tight Ends). Playing or coaching experience on the collegiate level is required. Minimum 2-years collegiate coaching experience is preferred. Strong consideration will be given to candidates with ties to the Midwest. Responsibilities will include: on field coaching, practice and game preparation, on road recruiting, academic support, and other duties as assigned by Head Football coach and Athletic Director. Please submit: Resume, Cover Letter, and three professional references to aw005@marietta.edu.

Northern Michigan (D-II): Per source, Iowa offensive graduate assistant Dylan Chmura has been hired as the new offensive line coach at Northern Michigan. Offensive Coordinator Pat Perles will move from offensive line to tight ends / fullbacks.

NCAA: The NCAA has called a special convention to prepare for some dramatic changes to their constitution.

Southwestern (D-III - TX): Southwestern University in Georgetown, TX is accepting applications for the position of intern football coach. This position is eligible for hourly pay and some meals will be provided. No housing, no classes. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: recruiting, on-field coaching, analytics, practice preparation, and assisting the head football coach in all areas of program administration. A Bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license is required. A background check is also required. To apply, submit a cover letter, resume and professional references to jaustin@southwestern.edu. No phone calls, please. Review of resumes will begin immediately.

Langston (NAIA - OK): Langston University is seeking applicants for an Offensive Graduate Assistant Position. Candidates interested in this position should email their resume and references to Offensive Coordinator Darryl Mason at dcmason@langston.edu.

Purdue: The Boilermakers are adding a former FBS head coach and MAC defensive coordinator to the staff.

Shepherd (D-II - WV): Per source, Jarrod Kellar has accepted a full-time position at Shepherd University coaching the tight ends and H-Backs. He was previously the quarterbacks and running backs coach at Glenville State (D-II - WV).

Atlantis (NAIA - FL): Atlantis University in Miami, FL future NAIA is looking for home or away games for the 2021 season against Division 3 programs. If you are interested please contact head coach TY Stevens at 305-479-4809 or football.athletics@atlantisuniversity.edu.

SEC: The deed is done. Texas and Oklahoma are on their way to the SEC.