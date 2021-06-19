The Scoop - Saturday June 19, 2021

Wake Forest: Wake Forest University is looking to fill a Special Teams Analyst position. We are looking for candidates with at least one year of college coaching experience and with special teams experience. The applicant must have strong computer skills and the ability to work with Visio, DV Sport, and Excel. Resumes can be emailed to Wayne Lineburg at linebuwe@wfu.edu. No phone calls please.

Georgia State: Source tells FootballScoop Western Carolina co-defensive coordinator Darius Eubanks is expected to join the Georgia State staff coaching safeties. Eubanks had spent the past three years coaching defensive backs at Samford before agreeing to join Kerwin Bell's new staff early in May.

Charlotte: Charlotte Football has openings for undergraduate recruiting assistants. In this role the recruiting assistants will be learning how to identify, evaluate, and project potential players who may be future 49ers. This is a volunteer, entry level position for any students who would like to break into football or athletics in general. Please send any inquiries to the email jniblett@uncc.edu.

Austin College (D-III - TX): Austin College is taking applications for two stipend assistant coaching positions. Each coach will be responsible for their own position group, recruiting area, and other duties assigned by the head coach and athletic director. Each position will be a 10 month appointment (July 15 – May 15). Each position includes a $10,500.00 stipend plus shared housing. No benefits connected to the position. Send Resume and names of 3 references to Head Coach Loren Dawson @ ldawson@austincollege.edu

Qwikcut: Hundreds of schools have made the switch to QwikCut. Get more storage, get a better price, and save your program serious money.

Jacksonville State (FCS - AL): Jacksonville State is looking for an undergraduate or grad student for a special teams analyst position. Prior experience asa a long snapper, punter, or kicker preferred. Must be proficient in Visio, XOS, Excel, Powerpoint, and Microsoft office. This is a full scholarship opportunity (tuition, meals and books covered. No stipend). Interested candidates can contact JSUFootball@JSU.edu for more information.

Ole Miss: A #ScholarshipAlert video from Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

Northwestern State (FCS - LA): Sources tell FootballScoop Joey Fitzgerald has been promoted to quarterbacks coach. Rashad Jackson, who joined the staff from Arkansas State, will coach receivers and serve as special teams coordinator. Further, Kevon Beckwith who previously was on staff at Austin Peay has joined the staff as defensive line coach.

West Texas A&M (D-II): West Texas A&M has an immediate opening for an offensive line coach. This is a full time position with full benefits. This position will include other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach. Qualifications: Bachelor's degree required, 3-5 years experience coaching the offensive line. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to head coach Hunter Hughes at hhughes@wtamu.edu

Row the Boat: Jon Gordon and PJ Fleck's book, Row the Boat: A never-give-up approach to lead with enthusiasm and optimism and improve your team and culture is up to #2 Wall Street Journal bestseller list.