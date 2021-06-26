The Scoop - Saturday June 26, 2021

Covid: After seeing what Covid did to the College World Series last night, Greg Sankey says the SEC needs to show this tape to every SEC team so they understand how important remaining Covid free is.

FIU: Sources tell FootballScoop FIU is down an assistant, and is looking to fill the role in the next two weeks. More on the situation here.

LSU: Lawsuit hammers LSU, Orgeron on handling of sexual misconduct allegations - including multiple rapes.

Michigan State: Mel Tucker is adding a big name in the great state of Michigan to the staff sources confirm to FootballScoop. Big news in Michigan...

Stonehill College (D-II - MA): Stonehill College seeks applicants for the position of assistant football coach for defense. Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing/coaching on the defensive side of the ball, preferably defensive line, with at least 1 year of collegiate coaching experience. Candidates will be responsible for coaching a position group, recruiting a geographical area, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), and all other duties assigned by the head football coach. A bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license is required. Compensation includes a stipend salary of $15,000 over 10 months, an on-campus meal plan and access to very affordable housing off campus. No health benefits are included. Interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume, and professional references to head football coach Eli Gardner egardner@stonehill.edu. Minority applicants are encouraged to apply, no phone calls please.



Harvard (FCS - MA): Harvard is looking to hire a female or male Football office administrative assistant. As an integral member of the program, this position will work closely with the coaching staff, as well as communicate effectively with a diverse range of Harvard Football constituents, including alumni, current student-athletes, recruits, and Harvard employees. This entry level, clerical position will require various administrative skills, including Microsoft Office Suite, data base management and social media competency (Adobe Photoshop experience desired). The ideal candidate will have experience working in a fast-paced, competitive athletic environment. This is a full-time, salaried position with benefits. Please send resume and cover letter to football@fas.harvard.edu

Nebraska: Bill Moos is retiring as Nebraska's AD. Details here.

Pepper Johnson is the new head coach at IMG Academy

NAIA Coordinator of the Year: Lindsey Wilson defensive coordinator Phil Kleckler has been chosen by prior winners as the 2020 FootballScoop NAIA Coordinator of the Year.