The Scoop - Saturday June 5, 2021

Tarleton State (FCS - TX): Former Marshall co-defensive coordinator Cornell Brown has joined the staff as defensive line coach.

Austin Peay State University (FCS – TN): Austin Peay is accepting applications for VOLUNTEER positions on DEFENSE, OFFENSE, and OPERATIONS (Including recruiting). These are unpaid positions with no benefits. We are looking for hungry and motivated individuals looking to break into college football. These positions will be working with an up and coming staff that is energetic, innovative, and passionate. Interested applicants must send a cover letter, resume and references to Coach Joe Pappalardo pappalardoj@apsu.edu

Willamette University (D-III - OR): Willamette, in Salem, Oregon is looking for a defensive assistant and an offensive assistant coach. On defense, defensive line and linebackers experience is preferred. On offense, receivers and running backs experience is preferred. Please apply here.

Frostburg State (D-II - MD): Frostburg State has an immediate opening for an Offensive Graduate Assistant. Position will be responsible for the following: film breakdown, practice organization, game day preparation, recruiting area, position group and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. The position pays full graduate school tuition and provides a bi-weekly stipend. Qualifications include bachelor’s degree with a cumulative 3.0 GPA or better. All interested applicants should emaildlfitzgerald@frostburg.edu Please include cover letter, resume, and three references. No phone calls please.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Long-time Chargers personnel man Tom McConnaughey is joining the Jaguars' staff as a national scout Neil Stratton shares.

TCU: Former UNLV head coach Tony Sanchez has joined the TCU staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

Ohio State-Michigan: Jim Tressel said he wants to see Ohio State pass Michigan in their all-time series before he dies. And unless something changes, he probably will.

San Francisco: The 49ers have promoted RJ Gillen to director of pro personnel Neil Stratton tweets. Stratton adds that Ran Carthon who is currently in that role is being promoted as well.

