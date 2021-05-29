The Scoop - Saturday May 29, 2021

FootballScoop & Sports Illustrated: Exciting news, as we announce a partnership with Sports Illustrated Media Network.

Colgate: Sources tell FootballScoop the Colgate staff has adjusted positional assignments and will be hiring a full-time wide receivers coach (position includes benefits). Interested candidates should contact colgatefootball@colgate.edu with resume, cover letter & references. Please, no phone calls.

Southeastern Oklahoma State University: Southeastern Oklahoma State is looking to hire a restricted earnings position. The position will be responsible for coaching running backs as well as other duties that include special teams in some capacity, recruiting, film breakdown and other duties assigned by offensive coordinator/head coach. Please send resumes to head football coach Tyler Fenwick at tfenwick@se.edu.

Masters of Sports Administration:Upper Iowa’s MSA degree provides learners with the current theories, concepts, and learning models necessary to assume administrative, coaching and leadership roles in high school, higher education and sports business settings. The online degree is available with emphasis in Sports Management or Coaching & Leadership Education.

University of La Verne (D-III - CA): The University of La Verne is currently looking to add 1 home game to their 2021 schedule. Open dates are 9/25 or 10/16. If interested, please contact Chris Krich at ckrich@laverne.edu.

NFL: Applications are now being accepted for the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship opportunities with all 32 NFL clubs.

