The Scoop - Saturday October 29, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Legendary human Vince Dooley has died. Heaven is gaining a great one. Please keep the Dooleys in your prayers.

Auburn: Multiple outlets are reporting this morning that Mississippi State AD John Cohen is in talks with Auburn to become their next director of athletics.

Deion Sanders: On College GameDay Coach Prime addressed Power 5 offers and had a lot of fun as well...

Utah State: Blake Anderson addressed a lawsuit against him and the University last night.

Boise State: Interim offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter is making $72,693 through the end of the season, according to documents obtained by the Idaho Stateman. Koetter is not a candidate for the full-time position, and head coach Andy Avalos hopes to have a replacement installed by the early signing period.

Temple: Head coach Stan Drayton will not be with the team against Navy as he fights a viral infection. Chief of staff Everett Withers will serve as interim head coach. Here's hoping for a complete and quick recovery for Coach Drayton.

Hugh Freeze: Liberty has made their move to secure Hugh Freeze long-term.

Masters of Sports Administration: Looking for an exceptional, convenient education to advance or kick off your career in sports? UIU’s Master of Sport Administration is delivered entirely online. As a graduate, you will understand the organizational, financial, personnel and technology issues involved in sport and sport business and have a greater understanding of the needs within athletic departments in high school, college, and professional sports.

East Central (D-II - OK): There's a new youngest head coach in college football with ECU dropping the interim tag on Kris McCullough.

Picks: JB has stretched his lead; but Scott has him in his sights... Week 9 picks are in!

GA Pay: Thanks to the NCAA Rules Modernization Committee, GA pay could soon be going up. But how much?

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

Friday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.