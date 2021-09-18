The Scoop - Saturday September 18, 2021

Friday night chaos: Louisville and Maryland win stunners.

Free beer! FCS coach offers to buy beer for anyone who attends today's game.

High school: Prep power Bishop Gorman was winning 24-7 with 90 seconds to play. They lost. This happened...

Gary Patterson: Gary said it out loud. Yeah, he went there. "There is no wrong anymore" when it comes to paying players.

High school: A high school player came to tell his coach he wanted to quit. Have a listen to how his coach responded. Good stuff.

Navy: On the latest FootballScoop podcast we discuss the Navy debacle.

James Franklin: He could shoot down the USC rumors definitively, but has opted for a different approach. Here, Franklin explains why.

SEC: Someone took a stab at the jobs that SEC head coaches would have outside of coaching based on their headshot, and some of the guesses are hilariously spot on.

Conference expansion: The American reportedly has their sights set on the following programs to grow the conference.