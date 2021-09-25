September 25, 2021
Publish date:

The Scoop - Saturday September 25, 2021

Author:
Screen Shot 2021-09-05 at 2.55.39 PM

Ball today!: Full-slate for week 4. Enjoy them all.... 

FootballScoop podcast: Like, subscribe, rate & review us on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and more.

Offensive Trend: Marcus Satterfield explains the latest strategic offensive trend designed to make defenses uncomfortable, "huddle breaks."

New program: Outside Philly, a new D-III football dream is unfolding at Eastern University

SEC: In the wake of this summer's landmark Supreme Court ruling ripping the NCAA to shreds, the SEC has freed each school to boost its salary cap.

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Here's how we see this weekend's games shaking out.

Tabor (NAIA - KS): Tabor College is looking for applicants for a Graduate Assistant Position. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution and meet the requirements for admission to Tabor’s Graduate School. Tabor College is a Christian organization and requires all potential employees to communicate a clear commitment to being a follower of Jesus. You will be responsible for working with the head coach in all aspects of developing a competitive NAIA program with some assignments for athletic administration. Benefits include $3,500 stipend, tuition, books and fee waiver, one meal per day Monday through Friday. Living expenses are the responsibility of the successful candidate. Starting date would be early January. Please send cover letter, resume, and references to michaelg@tabor.edu.

2021-22 Head Coaching Changes: Keep track of all the head coaching movement from NFL to NAIA via our annual Head Coaching Changes tracker page via this link.

You May Like

SidelinePower2021

The Scoop - Friday September 24, 2021

20 hours ago
Scout Smart Fall 2021

The Scoop - Thursday September 23, 2021

Sep 23, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-09-05 at 2.55.39 PM

The Scoop - Wednesday September 22, 2021

Sep 22, 2021
CoachComm 9-21-2021

The Scoop - Tuesday September 21, 2021

Sep 21, 2021
AstroTurf3

The Scoop - Monday September 20, 2021

Sep 20, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-09-05 at 2.55.39 PM

The Scoop - Saturday September 18, 2021

Sep 18, 2021
SidelinePower2021

The Scoop - Friday September 17, 2021

Sep 17, 2021
Scout Smart Fall 2021

The Scoop - Thursday September 16, 2021

Sep 16, 2021