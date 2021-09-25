The Scoop - Saturday September 25, 2021

Ball today!: Full-slate for week 4. Enjoy them all....

Offensive Trend: Marcus Satterfield explains the latest strategic offensive trend designed to make defenses uncomfortable, "huddle breaks."

New program: Outside Philly, a new D-III football dream is unfolding at Eastern University

SEC: In the wake of this summer's landmark Supreme Court ruling ripping the NCAA to shreds, the SEC has freed each school to boost its salary cap.

Tabor (NAIA - KS): Tabor College is looking for applicants for a Graduate Assistant Position. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution and meet the requirements for admission to Tabor’s Graduate School. Tabor College is a Christian organization and requires all potential employees to communicate a clear commitment to being a follower of Jesus. You will be responsible for working with the head coach in all aspects of developing a competitive NAIA program with some assignments for athletic administration. Benefits include $3,500 stipend, tuition, books and fee waiver, one meal per day Monday through Friday. Living expenses are the responsibility of the successful candidate. Starting date would be early January. Please send cover letter, resume, and references to michaelg@tabor.edu.

