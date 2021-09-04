September 4, 2021
The Scoop - Saturday September 4, 2021

Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin will miss their season opener Monday night against Lousiville after coming down with a "breakthrough case" of COVID.

#Nuggets: Nuggets is back, previewing the biggest, tastiest opening weekend in college football history -- literally and figuratively.

Coordinator Debuts: Four big coordinator debuts to keep an eye on this weekend.

Big 12: The latest on Big 12 expansion, which is moving very quickly.

Coaching lesson of the week: Brought to you the hard way by Notre Dame's Brian Kelly, when you go on the road, don't put your team up in a casino.

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Kickoff Week

