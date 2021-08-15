The Scoop - Sunday August 15, 2021

Manchester (D-III - IN): Head coach Nate Jensen has announced the additions of Adam Wattenbarger (quaterbacks), Andrew Young (safeties), Alex Bellfy (running backs) and Tony Rouse (defensive line / strength) to the staff.

The weekly recap:

The week began on a somber note, with Bobby Bowden's passing.

Peyton Manning delivered an impactful speech at his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It became public that Georgia special teams coordinator Scott Cochran is currently away from the team, seeking treatment.

Grad assistants took notice of the NCAA's guidance regarding the 7 year clock and 4th year of eligibility.

Nick Saban finalized a very healthy new contract.

Coach Bert Williams began his journey to Heaven.

Years after everything went down at Baylor, the NCAA finally released their decision. No one was happy with it. Well, maybe Art Briles' attorney.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell hits the caffeine, hard.

Arizona State has placed two additional assistant coaches on administrative leave as the University investigates recruiting violations made by the program.

The ties that bind rising stars Tommy Rees and Nick Sheridan.

Lane Kiffin got himself a nice new raise.

Nick Saban explained why he's not ruling out getting on social media. Here's what he says what get him there.

BYU shared with the world an NIL program that might just be the one that provides the roadmap for many to follow. This is awesome.

Legendary UW-La Crosse (D-III) coach Roger Harring has passed away.

Most impactful assistant coaching hires:

#15 - Sonny Cumbie

#14 - Travis Williams

#13 - Liam Coen

#12 - Jess Simpson

#11 - Tim Banks

#10 - Mike Bobo

#9 - Jeff Grimes

#8 - Mike Tressel

#7 - Mike Yurcich

#6 - Deland McCullough

#5 - #1... coming this week. Stay tuned.