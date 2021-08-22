The Scoop - Sunday August 22, 2021

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced today he has tested positive for Covid.

Nick Saban: Nick Saban out here just speaking the truth. One can tell the season is just about get started....

Minnesota: The fighting Flecks have some sweet new unis.

Edmonton Elks (CFL): The Elks (who picked up their first win Thursday and are now 1-2 on the season) have relieved special teams coordinator Chris Rippon of his duties. Rippon had been hired in April as assistant to the head coach / special teams coordinator.

(Click the images below to reveal the full analysis)

Western Carolina (FCS): Awful news to share as offensive line coach John Peacock has died.