The Scoop - Sunday August 22, 2021
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced today he has tested positive for Covid.
Nick Saban: Nick Saban out here just speaking the truth. One can tell the season is just about get started....
Minnesota: The fighting Flecks have some sweet new unis.
Edmonton Elks (CFL): The Elks (who picked up their first win Thursday and are now 1-2 on the season) have relieved special teams coordinator Chris Rippon of his duties. Rippon had been hired in April as assistant to the head coach / special teams coordinator.
(Click the images below to reveal the full analysis)
Western Carolina (FCS): Awful news to share as offensive line coach John Peacock has died.