The Scoop - Sunday July 18, 2021

Hawaii: The University of Hawaii has an immediate opening for an offensive quality control position. Interested candidates should email their resume and references to football@hawaii.edu

Assumption (D-II - MA): Brad Kelly is joining the staff as receivers coach.

Oregon: Mario Cristobal has added a former SEC defensive line coach to the staff.

Las Vegas Raiders: Kirby Wilson is retiring.

Brevard College (D-III - NC): Per source, wide receivers coach Bubba Craven has left the program to pursue an opportunity outside of football.

Ottawa University Arizona (NAIA - AZ): Ottawa University Arizona has an immediate opening for a restricted earnings running backs coach. College coaching and recruiting experience is preferred. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, equipment organization, practice planning, coaching a position group, leading meetings, film break down, player evaluation and recruiting, promotion and marketing of the program, and assisting in general day to day football operations. To apply for this position, send resume and references to Director of Football Operations Jesse Cartnal at jesse.cartnal@ottawa.edu.

Georgia Tech: Source tells FootballScoop Jacksonville state linebackers / run game coordinator Josh Linam has accepted a position as a senior quality control on the Georgia tech staff. Linam was a recent AFCA 35 under 35 selection. Prior to Jax State Linam worked with Geoff Collins at both Temple and Florida.

Ohio: Tyler Tettleton is headed back to Athens, Ohio to join Tim Albin's staff.