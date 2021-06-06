The Scoop - Sunday June 6, 2021

Kansas: Sources tell FootballScoop Lance Leipold is making another key hire. Meet Kansas' new director of recruiting.

Hutchinson CC (KS): Hats off to Drew Dallas and his staff, who led the Blue Dragons to their first NJCAA national title on Saturday.

Stetson (FCS - FL): Sources tell FootballScoop the Hatters have their new head coach.

St. Thomas (NAIA - FL): St. Thomas University in Miami is looking to hire a defensive graduate assistant working with defensive line or outside linebackers. Must have experience coaching or playing the position. You will have your own recruiting area. This position includes housing, some meals, graduate school tuition, and a stipend. Review of resumes will begin immediately. Please submit a cover letter, resume and a list of three professional references to Director of Football Operations Manny Rivero at mrivero3@stu.edu.

Austin Peay (FCS - TN): Austin Peay is accepting applications for VOLUNTEER positions on DEFENSE, OFFENSE, and OPERATIONS (Including recruiting). These are unpaid positions with no benefits. We are looking for hungry and motivated individuals looking to break into college football. These positions will be working with an up and coming staff that is energetic, innovative, and passionate. Interested applicants must send a cover letter, resume and references to Coach Joe Pappalardo pappalardoj@apsu.edu

"Those are called ass chewings": We conclude Nick Saban week by counting down the 15 best quotes of the GOAT's Alabama tenure.

"Nick Saban" Week (GOAT): Our look at 15 most impactful assistants Coach Saban has had at Alabama and his 15 most impactful players. Last but not least, we're remembering his 15 most important wins (and his 10 most epic losses).

Western Oregon (D-II): Western Oregon is accepting applications for VOLUNTEER positions on Defense, and in Operations (including film and recruiting). These are unpaid positions without benefits. In search of motivated individuals who want to break into college football. Interested applicants send your cover letter, resume and references to Jason Slowey at sloweyj@wou.edu

