The Scoop - Sunday November 13, 2022

Division II & Division III regular seasons concluded yesterday. Today change begins for some programs. This is a hard time of year for many families; but also a time of new opportunity. Support your friends in the profession with words of encouragement.

For those wondering, this is how Mount Union won their game yesterday, capping an undefeated season and propelling them into the playoffs.

Indianapolis Colts: Bill Cowher goes off on the Colts organization, "it's a disgrace to the coaching profession."

Briar Cliff (NAIA - IA): Per source, defensive coordinator Lee Tenenoff has been relieved of his duties.

Missouri Western (D-II): Sources tell FootballScoop Missouri Western is making a head coaching change.

Kentucky: Yesterday, following their loss to Vanderbilt, Mark Stoops shared with the media that he is not ready to consider changes to the offensive staff.

FootballScoop Weekend Rewind: Scott, John and Zach talked through all the major and minor developments from Week 11 of the college football season.

Oregon State: Head coach Jonathan Smith received a 1-year contract extension after leading the Beavers to their seventh win of the regular season. Extension takes him through February 2029.

Nebraska: Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple was wiped out on the sideline by an incoming Michigan player. Whipple was taken for X-Rays. Whipple left the game in a wheelchair after spending part of the second half in the coaches box.

Alabama: What's different about this Crimson Tide team? Nick Saban has a few ideas.

Coach Prime: Deion hosts a press conference like no one has ever seen.

Jeff Saturday: The Colts interim head coach's appointment came with a lot of criticism, and Saturday had the perfect response to those critics.

