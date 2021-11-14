The Scoop - Sunday November 14, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Coordinator Trackers: Our pages tracking the FBS coordinator moves are now live.

Lincoln (D-II - MO): Sources tell FootballScoop Lincoln University is planning to make a head coaching change.

End of season: Most D-II, D-III and NAIA programs saw their regular season come to a close yesterday. For some this means "Playoffs!", for others, this is the end. The next few days can be a challenging time for those who have no one left on the schedule. Remember, there is always a "next season" somewhere.

#Nuggets: Baylor bullies Oklahoma, Texas hits rock bottom (?), and everything else from week 11. A full on party platter of #Nuggets await you...

SWAC: The conference is investigating an on-field brawl after Jackson State stormed back to defeat Southern in Baton Rouge in Deion Sanders' first game on the sidelines after his prolonged hospital stay.

Lincoln Riley: Lincoln Riley was bitterly disappointed in how the officials managed the end of the Sooners game at Baylor yesterday.

Deion Sanders: Jackson State head coach talks faith, long road back, "You have no idea the pain I've felt"

Mel Tucker: With LSU lurking, sources tell FootballScoop Michigan State has made their move.

Kent State: Sources tell FootballScoop that Sean Lewis is making a change at defensive coordinator.

