The Scoop - Sunday November 20, 2022

The FCS regular season has come to a close. For some families, the next week will be a challenging and discerning one. Good week to support to our brothers and sisters in this rewarding profession.

Wisconsin: An update at Wisconsin and some background info on how we got here.

FCS: With the regular season in the books, the FCS Playoff Bracket is now set.

VMI (FCS): Scott Wachenheim is stepping down at VMI.

Kentucky: Mark Stoops has inked a three-year contract extension with a substantial raise. Details here.

Kansas State: Chris Klieman earned a one year extension when his Wildcats won their eighth game of the season beating West Virginia yesterday. Contractually, Klieman is now under contract through 2028 and is scheduled to make approximately $4.3 million per year. Steve Berkowitz notes nearly all of his contract is fully guaranteed now.

Denver Broncos: Various reports share today that head coach Nathaniel Hackett is handing offensive play calling duties to Klint Kubiak, who called the offense last year for the Vikings.

Wisconsin: Following their one point victory over Nebraska yesterday, the Badgers are reportedly close to naming interim head coach Jim Leonhard their full-time leader.

Southern Oregon (NAIA): Southern Oregon is looking to hire a new head coach. Minimum qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree. Minimum of three years college coaching or playing experience. A well-constructed and demonstrated coaching philosophy that focuses on character development. Ability and willingness to travel long distances for competitions and recruitment; work nights and weekends. Experience with/ability to interact with a diverse population.Pay range is between $91k - $95k. Preferred qualifications: Master’s Degree. Experience as a college head coach or coordinator. Public institution experience (NAIA, NCAA DII, or high school). Each applicant is required to provide (as attachments to the online application) the following supplemental documents: (1) letter providing some detail of the applicant’s qualifications and interest in the position; (2) current resume/CV; (3) the names, addresses, and telephone numbers of at least three professional references. (4) As the \“other\” document, submit your coaching philosophy that includes specifics about your vision for the future of SOU football. If you are unable to attach the supplemental materials to the online application please email: hrs@sou.edu. For inquiries and additional information, please contact: Human Resource Services via email at hrs@sou.edu. All applicants must apply online via this link.

Illinois: Bret Bielema aired some criticism aimed at the officials during their battle with Michigan.

Geneva (D-III - PA): Geneva College, located in Beaver Falls, PA is looking for three graduate assistants interested in earning a degree in Masters of Higher Education. These positions will receive 1/3 reduction in tuition and a stipend of $8000. Candidates must send a Statement of Christian Faith, resume and cover letter to Head Football Coach Geno DeMarco at gdemarco@geneva.edu. These positions are to begin Spring or Fall Semester 2023. Candidates should have experience in either multi-media or social media with football knowledge/experience at the linebacker ,running back , or offensive line positions. Each candidate must be admitted into the Masters of Higher Education program.

