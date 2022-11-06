The Scoop - Sunday November 6, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

South Florida: Jeff Scott has been relieved of his duties, and the school has announced a change at defensive coordinator.

FootballScoop Rewind: Georgia Bulldogs undisputed ... but is Bama done, done? Brian Kelly stakes his claim, Marcus Freeman's Irish 'a**-whipping' of Clemson and all of college football's top games, moments.

UNLV: Sources tell FootballScoop that director of player personnel Ethan Russo has resigned to take a job outside of football.

#Nuggets: No. 1 beats No. 1, Alabama and Clemson go down, and the highest-scoring game in college football history. Come get your nuggets.

Missouri: The Tigers have extended defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

