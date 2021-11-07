The Scoop - Sunday November 7, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Oh, yesterday was something. Upsets, great comebacks, dogfights and incredible individual performances.

Jacksonville State: Head coach John Grass quoted from the Gospel of John as he announced he's stepping down at Jacksonville State.

Washington: This has not been Jimmy Lake's finest year. With last night's loss, his Huskies are now 4-5 on the year. In addition to some odd decisions during the game, this sideline incident was caught on camera. In response, Washington AD Jen Cohen has issued a statement about Coach Lake. This one is worth monitoring.

Deion Sanders: Deion missed his third consecutive game yesterday. Although neither Jackson State nor Deion has said anything publicly about his health, sources tell FootballScoop that over the past few days the situation has improved. We're all praying things continue to get better and Coach Prime is back on the field soon.

