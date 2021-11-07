Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Publish date:

The Scoop - Sunday November 7, 2021

Author:

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

QwikCut_640x300_11_21

#Nuggets: Oh, yesterday was something. Upsets, great comebacks, dogfights and incredible individual performances. Come on in, the Nuggets are hot

Jacksonville State: Head coach John Grass quoted from the Gospel of John as he announced he's stepping down at Jacksonville State.

Washington: This has not been Jimmy Lake's finest year. With last night's loss, his Huskies are now 4-5 on the year. In addition to some odd decisions during the game, this sideline incident was caught on camera. In response, Washington AD Jen Cohen has issued a statement about Coach Lake. This one is worth monitoring.  

Deion Sanders: Deion missed his third consecutive game yesterday. Although neither Jackson State nor Deion has said anything publicly about his health, sources tell FootballScoop that over the past few days the situation has improved. We're all praying things continue to get better and Coach Prime is back on the field soon. 

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

You May Like

Sideline Power 10-1-21

The Scoop - Friday November 5, 2021

20 minutes ago
Scout Smart Fall 2021

The Scoop - Thursday November 4, 2021

Nov 4, 2021
QwikCut_640x300_11_21

The Scoop - Wednesday November 3, 2021

Nov 3, 2021
CoachComm 9-21-2021

The Scoop - Tuesday November 2, 2021

Nov 2, 2021
AstroTurf 10:3:21

The Scoop - Monday November 1, 2021

Nov 1, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 9.17.40 AM

The Scoop - Sunday October 31, 2021

Oct 31, 2021
Sideline Power 10-1-21

The Scoop - Friday October 29, 2021

Oct 29, 2021
Scout Smart Fall 2021

The Scoop - Thursday October 28, 2021

Oct 28, 2021