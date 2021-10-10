The Scoop - Sunday October 10, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Miami: Assistant director of recruiting Mike Rumph was arrested (and subsequently released) yesterday for driving with a suspended license for a third time, which is a felony, according to multiple reports. Rumph previously served as the 'Canes corners coach for five seasons, and played defensive back on their 2001 National Title team before being a first-round draft pick.

#Nuggets: Saturday was so crazy, so momentous, we had to bring #Nuggets out of hiatus to talk about it all.

Podcast: Scott, John and Zach talk through the wildest weekend yet of what's shaping up to be a wild season.

Mack Brown: Mack Brown blamed the media for overrating his team after the Heels dropped to 3-3 with a loss to Florida State.

Ole Miss: Ole Miss trolled Arkansas after beating the Hogs at the buzzer in a wild game Saturday.

Michigan State: Mel Tucker picked up a $75,000 bonus for leading the Spartans to bowl eligibility, tweets Steve Berkowitz of USA Today.

Kentucky Wesleyan (D-II): Kentucky Wesleyan College, a Division 2 school located in Owensboro, Kentucky is searching for a week 0 or week 6 game (preferably home) on October 8th, 2022. If interested, please contact Associate HC Tyrone Young at tyrone.young@kwc.edu.

Iowa: Kirk Ferentz is already up to $100,000 in bonuses this season, tweets Steve Berkowitz of USA Today.

