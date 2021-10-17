The Scoop - Sunday October 17, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

LSU: Take a look at our list of early candidates for the LSU opening.

LSU: LSU and Ed Orgeron have reached a separation agreement. Orgeron is expected to complete the season but will not return in 2022. More on the news here.

Gus Malzahn: After their loss to Cincinnati, Malzahn flew to Birmingham to be with his daughter, Kenzie Stander, who had given birth to her first child earlier this week. Kenzie was re-admitted to the hospital on Saturday due to post-birth complications. The school shared in a recent statement that Kenzie is stable and doing well.

Costly Mistake: During a D-III matchup on Saturday, Wisconsin-Platteville provided a painful reminder of what happens in football when 10 guys know the plan but the 11th is reading from his own script.

Auburn vs. Arkansas: For the second year in a row, Arkansas was on the wrong end of a no-fumble call that could have made a difference in the Razorbacks' loss to Auburn.

Lane Kiffin: After escaping Rocky Top with a win after fans were throwing objects onto the field, Kiffin shares "Just glad I didn't get hit with those golf balls."

